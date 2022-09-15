The Queen will be buried at 8.30pm on Monday.

3pm: British government gives details of guests paying tribute to the Queen On Friday evening, the Queen’s children, including King Charles III, will gather for a vigil in front of her coffin, which is on display at the Palace of Westminster in London. This “Princes’ Vigil” will be 11 days of tributes to Elizabeth II, and will be the moment Andrew is empowered to wear military uniform. He was stripped of his military ranks and kicked out of the monarchy due to sexual assault allegations against him in the United States, and he ended up paying millions of dollars. 2.50 pm: Queue reaches 7 km to see Queen’s coffin British newspaper The Guardian reported that the front row of the Queen’s coffin was passed 7 km from Westminster Hall. This is the longest length measured to date.

2:12 pm: Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in Windsor on Monday Following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the British Crown has announced that she will be buried at 8:30pm French time on Monday, September 19, in a private ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of west London. of the state in the morning. 2:05 pm: Charles III meets on Friday evening

Charles III will meditate with his brothers and sisters in front of Elizabeth II’s coffin on Friday evening, at 8:30 p.m.œur, said this Thursday at Buckingham Palace, during a vigil in front of the sovereign’s coffin. 1:24 pm .: Do you iron the laces and use toothpaste?

In an article published Tuesday in the columns of the New York Post More or less visionary demands of the new king were enumerated. Paul Burrell, who served as butler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, has revealed the precise instructions the monarch’s staff received to care for her, from ironing her shoelaces to putting toothpaste on her toothbrush. Butler was interviewed in an Amazon documentary released in 2015 “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm”. “His pajamas are ironed every morning, his shoelaces are ironed, the tub stopper must be set in a certain position, and the water temperature must be lukewarm,” in a bathtub. Half “full, then noted. Staff member facing camera. See also A school bus caught fire on Mamelles Road 1:08 pm .: Charles III’s behavior is controversial because of the pen…

His reign has not begun, Charles III has already caused a scandal through videos that have been widely circulated on social networks. The latest order is dated He is shown working as he signs documents in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. This leaking pen problem annoys him: “I can’t take this shit!” “.

11:25 am: …and an inkwell is placed on a table

Earlier, another video in which he is seen waving to his servants to clear the table (Inkwell) where he is supposed to confirm the official document was widely commented on by netizens. Posted by a BBC journalist this weekend, it has already been viewed more than 27 million times.



10:30am: Emmanuel Macron to attend Queen’s funeral on Monday Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to the new King Charles III, wishing him great success. The French president will also attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, scheduled for Monday, September 19, in London. Read more here.

A long line of Britons paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

























7:34 am See also The former US president is on trial for violating the Espionage Act During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, while watching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the guard in traditional uniform suddenly collapsed to the ground. According to BFM TVCharlie Proctor, editor-in-chief of Royal Central, a specialist news site on the British monarchy, was quoted as saying the guard received medical attention from police officers there. Live coverage of the vigil was interrupted for a few minutes, with a video feed showing an image of Big Ben, before returning to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin lies.

7:15 am: Hundreds of thousands wait for the funeral Hundreds of thousands of Britons are expected to gather in Westminster close to their beloved monarch, who has been praised for his total devotion to the crown during his reign. But patience is necessary, in the long queue – five kilometers on Wednesday at the beginning of the evening – it can stretch to fifteen kilometers. Thousands of them waited on Wednesday on the bank opposite Parliament. The first arrivals spent the night there, and Wednesday’s arrivals at the end of the day are ready to do the same. The coffin will remain open in the Old Chamber of the British Parliament until Monday morning, the day of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.







7:10am: First Tears and Thoughts at Westminster, where the public march in front of Elizabeth II’s coffin. A long wait, a kiss, a tear, a bow: The public began marching in front of Elizabeth II’s coffin in London on Wednesday. After an emotional procession from Buckingham Palace, the home where she spent part of her childhood and her official residence during her 70-year reign, the coffin of the Queen, who died last Thursday at the age of 96, arrived at Westminster Hall in the early hours of the morning. Afternoon. See also Hurricane Henry: Great New York concert lowered, state of emergency declared ... US East Coast alert Lined up on either side of the coffin, members of the public send kisses or bows to the queen, their eyes often red with tears. The BBC has uploaded a live video from inside Westminster, showing a continuous stream from Britain.

Wednesday’s movie A lavish procession, as precise as the choreography, took the funeral procession from Buckingham Palace, where the Queen spent most of her life, to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

All four of the Queen’s children, except Andrew, walked in military uniform. Behind them, his grandsons William (in uniform) and Harry, in suit. Back again, their two wives, Megan and Kate, in two different cars.

Every minute a cannon shot from Hyde Park alternated with the bell of Big Ben.

True to schedule, the coffin entered the Palace of Westminster to the sound of a religious choir, where several political leaders, including Prime Minister Liz Truss, had gathered.

A brief religious service was presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church.

A purple draped coffin (burial platform) is placed on a red dais in the center of the centuries-old building.

Tens of thousands of people can now visit Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth II’s coffin will be on public display until her funeral on Monday.

Lakhs of people are expected to attend. This route can stretch for several kilometers.

7am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died a week ago at the age of 96.

you can Pay tribute to those who died at the Libra memorial site on their memorial page Convey your condolences to his loved ones by expressing your sympathy.





