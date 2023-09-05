Romania provokes Russian drone strikes near its border

Cover Image: Ukrainian soldier near Bakhmaut (Ukraine) on September 4, 2023. Lipkos / AB

Russian security forces shot down three aerial drones in the western regions of Moscow, Kaluga and Tver. Officials announced on Tuesday, September 5. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the damage was seen following a fall of debris in the Istrine district.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit Russia to discuss arms sales with North Korean President Vladimir Putin. "As we have already said, the negotiations between Russia and North Korea on the delivery of arms are progressing vigorously," White House National Security Council spokesman Adrian Watson said.

Mr. Putin is ready to restart the grain deal with the "removal of restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products." "We will do this as soon as all agreements on the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products are fully implemented," he told a press conference in Sochi, southern Russia, with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was close to the front lines in the east. "Donetsk region. We are visiting combat forces defending Ukraine that are part of the Donetsk Tactical Operations Group," Mr. Zelensky said in a video showing him meeting the soldiers.

Russia said on Monday morning that it had destroyed four fast military patrol boats in the Black Sea. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the boats were carrying "landing parties of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" traveling in the direction from Cape Darkhankhout, located west of the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine, for its part, said it had destroyed 23 explosive drones launched by Russia in the south overnight from Sunday to Monday. About ten people touched its ground. Odesa Governor Ole Kiber expressed regret that "warehouses, manufacturing buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises" were damaged in Ismail district.

The Cuban government announced Monday that it had identified a "transport network" aimed at employing Cubans in "military operations in Ukraine," and initiated criminal proceedings against those involved.

President of Ukraine announced on Sunday evening that its Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be replaced by Rustem Umerov. Mr. Reznikov is embroiled in a corruption case. "More than five hundred and fifty days of war have passed. I believe the Ministry needs new approaches," the President of Ukraine explained.

