Russia and China are set to hold joint naval exercises this week

Cover Image: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP
- Meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (or JEF, for Joint Expeditionary Forcein English) opens in Riga on Monday. It brings together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom. During the meeting, current efforts to counter Russia in the Nordic and Baltic regions will be discussed.
- The United Kingdom will supply Ukrainian artillery with significant amounts of ammunition. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a press release. London is set to deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery pieces under a £250m contract next year. [287 millions d’euros] This will ensure a steady flow of essential artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023.
- Ukraine is ready for all security scenarios. “Security of our border with Russia and Belarus is our permanent priority”Mr. Zelensky said in his evening speech. “We are preparing for all possible security scenarios. »
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Belarus today There is talk of a possible Moscow attack against Ukraine from Belarus.
- Iran says it does not need anyone’s permission to improve its relations with Russia. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its national interests (…) Acts independently to regulate its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement on Sunday. Kyiv and its Western backers accuse Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks in Ukraine.
