Son of murdered billionaire couple offers $25 million for information

Five years after the deaths of Canadian billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman, who were hanged on December 15, 2017, their son Jonathan has announced a $25 million reward for any information leading to the crime. Earlier, a reward of 10 million dollars was already announced.

“I cannot mourn until those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice,” he said in a statement released this week. on Canadian television channel CBC.

“My parents had the right to enjoy the fruits of their hard work and spend the end of their lives with their family like any grandparent. I miss them terribly every day and I’m always haunted by what happened to them.” he added.

“I am overwhelmed with pain, loss and grief, and these feelings are getting worse all the time,” he said, explaining that he was experiencing “a nightmare every day” and “immeasurable pain”. grandparents.

There is no sign of any foul play

On December 15, 2017, Barry and Honey Sherman, 75 and 70, were found dead in the basement of their Toronto mansion where their indoor swimming pool was located, hanging by a belt from the pool’s safety railing. Half sitting position.

The septuagenarian is the founder of Apothex, a pharmaceutical group that specializes in generic drugs.

In 2018, after a six-week investigation, police concluded that the billionaire had been strangled twice. No trace of entry was found in their luxury home.

In December 2022, on December 13, 2017, the day investigators believe the crime took place, police captured video of a man walking down the sidewalk near the Shermans’ home. Toronto police said investigations are still ongoing but have not confirmed whether or not a suspect has been arrested.