War in Ukraine: One Killed, 8 Injured in Ukraine Attacks in Russia’s Belgorod Region

15:48
New number of Ukrainian strikes in Belgorod
Vyacheslav Klatkov, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, announced in a telegram that one person was killed and eight others wounded in Sunday’s Ukrainian attacks. According to him, the shots targeted the regional capital Belgorod and a nearby district. “One person was killed,” he said, a man from another Russian region who had traveled to Belgorod from a local poultry farm to work on building a new workshop.
15:39
A Christmas tree in camouflage nets
Volunteers from the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine made a Christmas tree out of camouflage netting. BBC. After the holidays, the nets will be donated to soldiers fighting on the front lines. “We want to celebrate Christmas and New Year, but we want to celebrate success,” said one local resident.
15:21
The life of the last inhabitants of Avdivka was underground
Coming out of their cellars, wrapped in dirty clothes, with dirty blankets and pale faces, twenty residents of the town of Avdivka come to pick up food parcels being distributed at the base of a building, AFP reported.
No one pays attention to the incessant explosions echoing in this area near Donetsk (southeast) and the constant firing by Russian forces. Loading boxes labeled PAM (World Food Program), they slowly made their way back to the basement, without electricity, gas or water, sheltering from the bombings.
Moscow soldiers have been trying for months to take the city, just 13 km from the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, the “capital” of Russian-backed separatists, to the front line.
About 30,000 people lived in Avdivka before the war. About 2,000 people still lived there in mid-December.
14:25
Like in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers trained in England are training in the north of England under the conditions of the Ukrainian Front.
13:59
“Snow Apocalypse” in Moscow
Snowfalls of more than 30 centimeters were reported on the streets of the Russian capital. “Never in the history of meteorology has this amount of snow been seen” on the streets of Moscow on December 18, the Phobos Meteorological Center said in a press release in mid-December that “these are February snowfalls”.
About 119,000 people and more than 12,500 vehicles were dispatched to clear the snow, Moscow City Hall said. Road and air traffic is disrupted.
13:20
Zelensky’s words before the World Cup final
In a video, the President of Ukraine says: “This World Cup has proven once again that different nations and countries can bring out the strongest in a fair fight, not by playing with fire. There are no champions in war, and there can be no draws. It proposes a Ukrainian summit this winter to “unite all the nations of the world around world peace.”
12:32 p.m
Ukraine attack in Russia
According to Vyacheslav Klatkov, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, one person may have died and five others may have been injured in the strikes. According to him, the shootings targeted the regional capital, Belgorod, injuring four people, as well as “unfortunately one person died and one person was injured” in a nearby district. Windows of several buildings were smashed and 14 houses were damaged, Vyacheslav Klatkov said.
12:20 p.m
Regiments to increase the morale of the Russian army
The units “include opera singers, actors and circus performers,” the British Ministry of Defense said, citing Russian media. But their efforts are “unlikely to significantly ease the concerns” of Russian soldiers, primarily about military casualties, lack of leadership, and low pay.
11:41 a.m
Six shells hit around the Q
Six Russian missiles crashed on the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, according to Andriy Nepytov, head of the National Police of the Kyiv region. “The The search for fragments is ongoing. We are thankful for the efficient work of our air defense units and for timely reporting of missile launches by citizens to the police,” the regional police chief said in a telegram.
11:28
Almost 600 people died in 24 hours on the Russian coast
According to the Russian military, around 590 Russian soldiers have been killed in the last 24 hours.
11:01
One person died and two others were injured near Kherson
A humanitarian aid base in the suburbs of Kherson was bombed by Russian troops: one woman was killed and two others were injured, Kyrillo Tymoshenko, adviser to the Ukrainian president, announces in Telegram. According to him, “The Russians opened fire on the town with mortars. Bombs hit the humanitarian aid headquarters! One woman died of her injuries and two others are in hospital. Bombs reportedly hit a school, church and hospital.
10:38
Moscow accuses Moldova of ‘political censorship’
The small Eastern European country has suspended the broadcasting authorization of six television channels, some of which aired Russian programs, accused of disinformation. According to Moldova, this decision is linked to the “lack of accurate information” about national events and especially Russian military operations in Ukraine. “We consider this ban an unprecedented act of political censorship, a violation of the principle of media pluralism and a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of information,” Moscow commented.
09:38
Our report on Bagmouth’s underground life
Dive with us into the daily lives of Lyudmila, Viktoria, Alexey and Volodymyr in the Donbass town of Bagmouth. The few remaining people live in underground shelters, where every minute of the day is punctuated by the incessant sound of artillery.
09:25
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke with those responsible for the military intervention in Ukraine to find out their “proposals” on the continuation of operations.
09:25
Five people died after the strike
The fresh Russian strikes killed five people in Ukraine, where authorities were trying to quickly restore electricity after massive missile strikes the day before, which cut off power. “Electricity was restored to nearly six million Ukrainians during the day. Repair work continues after yesterday’s terrorist attack,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
08:56
Invasion of Ukraine? According to the Pope, “world war”
In an interview with a Spanish newspaper ABCThe Pope laments: “I do not see an end (to the conflict) in the short term because it is a world war” in which “many hands” are involved and “many interests” are at stake.
08:30
The Russian Defense Minister inspected the troops
“The head of the Russian army flew over the troop deployment areas and checked the forward positions of Russian units in the area of special military operations,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a telegram. According to Reuters, Shoigu spoke to the troops “on the front lines” and “in the command post”. However, it was not immediately clear when the visit took place.
07:38
“Public Goals”
Some 74 missiles – mostly cruises – were fired by Russia on Friday, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses, the Ukrainian military said. “Today all their targets are civilians. Russian strikes mainly affect energy and heat distribution installations,” condemned Volodymyr Zelensky.
07:31
Major water supply issues
“Electricity was restored to nearly six million Ukrainians during the day. Repair work is underway and continues uninterrupted after Friday’s terrorist attack,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday evening.
“Of course, there is still a lot of work to stabilize the system. There are problems with heat supply, there are big problems with water supply. According to the Ukrainian president, the situation in Kiev, Vinnytsia (Central-West) and Lviv (West) and their region is “very difficult”?
07:25
