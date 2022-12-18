War in Ukraine: One Killed, 8 Injured in Ukraine Attacks in Russia’s Belgorod Region

According to Vyacheslav Klatkov, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, one person may have died and five others may have been injured in the strikes. According to him, the shootings targeted the regional capital, Belgorod, injuring four people, as well as “unfortunately one person died and one person was injured” in a nearby district. Windows of several buildings were smashed and 14 houses were damaged, Vyacheslav Klatkov said.