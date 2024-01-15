Trump was interrupted by activists during a rally in Iowa

SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP Donald Trump during a meeting in Iowa on January 14, 2024.

United States – Tensions rise in Iowa. Former Republican President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump was attacked by environmentalists in Indianola this Sunday, January 14, ahead of the start of caucuses in the state marking the start of the primaries.

As images posted on social media showed, the Republican front-runner was interrupted by a woman in a black jacket while speaking to a crowd of supporters. “You took millions…”This activist's words quickly begin to be overshadowed by the pro-Trump crowd.

The act was claimed by the environmental group Sunrise Movement, which released another video of the young woman. We see her panicking and exclaiming: “You took millions of dollars from billionaires who made their fortunes from gas and oil. » Seconds later she is led out of the room.

Trump is a climate skeptic

Around her, other activists held signs bearing the words “Trump: Climate Culprit”. The millionaire, for his part, was not really bothered by the interruption and mocked the young woman: “Thank you dear, go home to your mother, your mother is waiting for you.” »

Donald Trump is known for his climate skepticism. He challenges the scientific consensus on climate change and says he wants to restart large-scale hydrocarbon drilling across the United States if he is re-elected next November.

In one of his first decisions upon entering the White House in 2017, Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

