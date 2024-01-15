January 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Trump was interrupted by activists during a rally in Iowa

Trump was interrupted by activists during a rally in Iowa

Rusty Knowles January 15, 2024 2 min read
SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP Donald Trump during a meeting in Iowa on January 14, 2024.

SCOTT OLSON/Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump during a meeting in Iowa on January 14, 2024.

United States – Tensions rise in Iowa. Former Republican President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump was attacked by environmentalists in Indianola this Sunday, January 14, ahead of the start of caucuses in the state marking the start of the primaries.

As images posted on social media showed, the Republican front-runner was interrupted by a woman in a black jacket while speaking to a crowd of supporters. “You took millions…”This activist's words quickly begin to be overshadowed by the pro-Trump crowd.

The act was claimed by the environmental group Sunrise Movement, which released another video of the young woman. We see her panicking and exclaiming: “You took millions of dollars from billionaires who made their fortunes from gas and oil. » Seconds later she is led out of the room.

See also  War in Ukraine: US announces $270 million in additional aid to Kyiv, including 4 new Himars rocket launchers.

Trump is a climate skeptic

Around her, other activists held signs bearing the words “Trump: Climate Culprit”. The millionaire, for his part, was not really bothered by the interruption and mocked the young woman: “Thank you dear, go home to your mother, your mother is waiting for you.” »

Donald Trump is known for his climate skepticism. He challenges the scientific consensus on climate change and says he wants to restart large-scale hydrocarbon drilling across the United States if he is re-elected next November.

In one of his first decisions upon entering the White House in 2017, Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

See more HuffPost :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

LIVE – Volcano in Iceland: Eruption hits town of Grindavik, houses go up in flames

January 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

New volcano erupts south of Reykjavik, residents evacuated

January 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Cote d'Ivoire beat Guinea-Bissau to enter the tournament

January 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

7 min read

Critics' Choice Award Winners and Best Moments of 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

January 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX Starlink will launch Sunday night from Cape Canaveral

January 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

How will Arizona replace Jade Fish? Brent Brennan, Jake Dickert and more head coach candidates

January 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB will have 2,304 CUDA cores and 70W TDP

January 15, 2024 Len Houle