LIVE – Volcano in Iceland: Eruption hits town of Grindavik, houses go up in flames

A new volcanic eruption began on January 14 in southwest Iceland.
The explosion affected the neighboring village of Grindavik, where several houses caught fire.
Warning report
Following the announcement of a new outbreak, the Icelandic Civil Defense decided to “urgently” raise the danger level in the area.
“Protection of Infrastructures”
On social network X, the Icelandic president shared an aerial view of the explosion, confirming that “measures are being taken to protect the infrastructure.”
Aerial footage from the Icelandic Coast Guard shows the lava flow's proximity to the town of Grindavik. Steps are being taken to protect the infrastructure.
“Same strength for about an hour”
In its latest weather report, the IMO said the current eruption “remained at the same strength for about an hour”. A new fissure flowing lava reached Grindavik, “reactivating existing faults and fractures and possibly forming new fractures”, vented overnight.
Presidential Address
Following the new outbreak in Iceland, President Gudni Johansson will speak at 8pm local time, or 9pm in Paris, public broadcaster RUV said. Prior to this speech, the Ministerial Coordination Committee meets at 5pm in Iceland or 6pm in Paris.
A deserted house
According to reports from the town of Grindavik, the first house to catch fire from the lava flow was uninhabited. In a house badly damaged by the November earthquake, the owner couple lived elsewhere.
A blast to follow
Icelandic media RUV has installed a webcam to follow the progress of the new lava flow.
Two houses on fire
From a new fissure that appeared at midday, lava flowed, reaching Grindavik, photographed below. Two houses caught fire in the stream.
Reporting
Although dams have been built to protect the town, the flows continue towards Grindavik. “We never know when it will stop or if it will save the city,” says a French guide at the site. A report can be found in the article below.
Fifth outbreak in three years
This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in nearly three years. The former was located forty kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavík in the same area on the evening of December 18. For volcanologists, these numerous eruptions are a sign of renewed volcanic activity in the region.
Airplanes can still fly
In a message on the social media site, the president added, “The flights will not be disrupted.”
Two cracks
According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began around 8am north of Grindavik. The first crack formed 450 meters from the town “on either side of the defenses that had begun to be built north of Grindavik”.
In the afternoon, the IMO announced, “A new fissure has opened just outside the city limits of Grindavik.” This reached Grindawick, causing both houses to burn. For Fannar Jónasson, the mayor of Grindavik, the new crack “creates a new situation” but “there is nothing we can do”, considering the situation to be alarming.
Aerial photographs of coolies
Icelandic media RUV released aerial photos of lava flows, including those reaching Grindavik.
Here are two loftmyndirs of gossprungunum Hran hefur nat til grintavikur. Jädä lög er á efri og éngleri sprunguna má sjá að varnargarðarnir så gera michud gagn í að stýra hraunflugginu. pic.twitter.com/HWbcoKWfsJ — Fréttastofa RÚV (@RUVfrettir) January 14, 2024
Two houses were gutted
An ongoing volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland has reached the port of Grindavik and two houses were engulfed in flames as the lava hit, according to surveillance footage broadcast by public television. Last night, a few dozen residents in Grindavik, who had been resettled at the end of December, were evacuated hours before the eruption began.
A new volcanic eruption began on the morning of Sunday, January 14 north of Grindavik in Iceland. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), it follows an earlier eruption in December in the same area in the southwest of the country. Seismic activity intensified during the night from Saturday to Sunday, prompting the rapid evacuation of 4,000 residents of Grindavik around 3am, according to Icelandic media.
4th outbreak in two years
In fact, by December, scientists couldn't say whether the eruption was definitely behind them. “Volcanic activity appears to have stopped late last night or early morning.”The public company pointed out in a press release on December 22, while adding: “Despite this, the lava flows down, in closed channels, so it cannot be said that the eruption is over.”
The explosion, the fourth in two years, took place on the evening of December 18. The event began following a series of earthquakes recorded three kilometers from Grindavik. The city was evacuated on November 11 following a significant accumulation of magma.
