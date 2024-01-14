LIVE – Volcano in Iceland: Eruption hits town of Grindavik, houses go up in flames

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began around 8am north of Grindavik. The first crack formed 450 meters from the town “on either side of the defenses that had begun to be built north of Grindavik”.

In the afternoon, the IMO announced, “A new fissure has opened just outside the city limits of Grindavik.” This reached Grindawick, causing both houses to burn. For Fannar Jónasson, the mayor of Grindavik, the new crack “creates a new situation” but “there is nothing we can do”, considering the situation to be alarming.