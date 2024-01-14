January 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New volcano erupts south of Reykjavik, residents evacuated

New volcano erupts south of Reykjavik, residents evacuated

Rusty Knowles January 14, 2024 2 min read

By Le Figaro with AFP

Published ,
Update

” data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

In the southwest of Iceland, not far from Reykjavik and its airport, a new volcanic eruption began. Residents of the village of Grindavik have been evacuated once again.

A new volcanic eruption began on Sunday morning north of Grindavik in Iceland (southwest), after a previous eruption in December in the same region, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) announced.

According to Icelandic Public Radio and Television, seismic activity intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated around 3 a.m. (local time). “Cracks have opened on both sides of the defenses that began to be built north of Grindavik», the IMO writes in its bulletin.

Surveillance scenes Big, bright orange lava flows at night in Iceland.

Live footage of the eruption (screenshot at 9:28am Sunday).
Screenshot – Skyline Webcams

It is the fifth volcanic eruption in Iceland in two years, the previous one occurring on the evening of December 18 in an area southwest of the capital Reykjavík.

Grindavik, a small town of 4,000 people, was evacuated on November 11 as a precaution. Since then, residents have been allowed to return briefly, before being rushed out last night.

Thirty-two volcanic systems are thought to be active in this country of fire and ice, the most volcanic region in Europe.

Live image of the eruption (screenshot at 9:29 am Sunday).
Screenshot – Skyline Webcams
See also  [Société] Back to school: Demonstration in the rectum against health measures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Cote d'Ivoire beat Guinea-Bissau to enter the tournament

January 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US launches new offensive against Houthis in Yemen

January 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Six passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight have filed a lawsuit against Boeing

January 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

All My Children star Alec Moser has died at his Del Mar home at the age of 50

January 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX says propellant venting caused the loss of the second spacecraft

January 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Kaitlyn Clark, Iowa crushes Indiana State women's basketball in Big Ten matchup

January 14, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

[Video] We checked out Samsung's 140-inch Micro LED TV at CES 2024

January 14, 2024 Len Houle