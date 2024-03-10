Biden loses his temper against Netanyahu, who “does Israel more harm than good.”

Benjamin Netanyahu is losing favor in Washington. Joe Biden actually assessed on Saturday that the Israeli prime minister is doing Israel more harm than good by waging war in Gaza.

“He has the right to defend Israel, and he has the right to continue attacking Hamas. But he should pay more attention to the innocent lives lost by the actions taken,” the US president demanded in an interview with the MSNBC channel: “In my opinion, he is doing more harm. Good for Israel.”

The blurring of “a red line”.

During this interview Joe Biden was asked about the existence of a “red line” that Israel must not cross in its offensive, and the journalist asked him if a massive Israeli offensive would be one, specifically in Rafah, in the south of Palestine. . “This is a red line,” the 81-year-old Democrat immediately responded: “I will not abandon Israel. Protecting Israel is of the utmost importance. There is no red line where I want to cut off the arms supply completely” and Israelis will no longer be protected by the “Iron Dome.” US assistance is critical to the operation of this defense system, which allows it to intercept rockets and missiles. On the other hand, Joe Biden immediately announced: “There are red lines… and it is impossible for 30,000 Palestinians to die. »

The US president also ruled out the possibility of a new visit to Israel, where he went in October after a deadly Hamas attack, including a speech to parliament. “Do you want to do this?” » asked the journalist. “Yes,” Joe Biden replied, but without saying anything more or indicating whether he had been invited.

Biden wants a “ceasefire.”

The tenant of the White House no longer hides his frustration with the head of the Israeli government. On Thursday, after a speech to Congress, the microphones picked up an informal conversation in which he announced the need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza: “He's got to get it in his head. » “I want to see a cease-fire,” Joe Biden said, six weeks to begin He mentioned that he was talking about the cessation of hostilities.