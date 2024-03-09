LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia says it destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones flying over southern regions overnight

Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine. Follow the latest information.

Russian student guilty A Moscow court has sentenced a student to ten days in prison for renaming the Wi-Fi network, a rallying point for Q's forces, to “Slava Ukraine,” Russian news agency Ria-Novosti reported this Saturday. The court assessed that the student from Moscow State University had thus “propagated the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists” and made a “public demonstration of Nazi symbolism”. A police officer who reported the name of this Wi-Fi network. A fire at a power station Yevgeny Politskyi, the head of the Russian occupation administration in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, said Saturday that a drone attack caused a fire in power grid equipment. He added that firemen are engaged in extinguishing the fire. According to him, the system will supply electricity to the Moscow-occupied city of Bolokhi from March 2022. The Pope calls for negotiations Swiss television RTS broadcast this Saturday that Pope Francis called for “the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” to end the war in Ukraine “before things get worse.” “Negotiate is a bold word. When you see yourself defeated, things are not working, be brave to negotiate,” he asserted. Three civilians were killed At least three civilians were killed and three others wounded in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions located in east-central, southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said on Saturday. A 7-year-old boy was among the injured, while a 16-year-old boy died, they said. Earlier in the day, the governor of Donetsk region said nearly 200 people had been evacuated from villages near the front. See also Angela Merkel called on Armin Lachet to vote for the country's "future" at her last meeting Moscow says it has no intention of killing Zelensky “If some of you are thinking of getting rid of the head of the Kiev regime in this way, I will disappoint you: this is not part of our plans,” the UN's deputy ambassador to Russia, Dmitry Polyansky, said before the defence. Council, Russian news agency reported Toss. “Do you really think we can't if we want to attack Zelensky's motorcade?” He continued, referring to Wednesday's Russian strike against a hangar in Odessa, not far from visiting Volodymyr Zelensky. With Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “I don't know if it's the right number.” In an interview with the Italian channel Rai, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had been the target of about ten assassination attempts by Vladimir Putin. Information given to him by Ukrainian intelligence reveals that they are not keeping up-to-date with the number of Russian companies. International LCI in the field In the mines of Ukraine, women help after the war. An LCI team went to meet its underground miners, who were replacing those who had gone to the front. International 47 Ukrainian drones intercepted by Russia Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine. “Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed one drone in the Belgorod region, two in the Kursk region, three in the Volgograd region and 41 in the Rostov region,” the Russian military announced in a statement on social networks. Update on the situation Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace conference Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to host a Russia-Ukraine peace summit, but reiterated his support for Kiev's territorial integrity. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and support a just and negotiated peace,” he stressed.

Ukraine's diplomatic chief warned against the West on Friday“Drop Help” Given to kyiv, only regular deliveries of military equipment can avoid the prolongation of the war outside Ukraine. “The strategy of providing aid to Ukraine in drips and drops will no longer work”Dmytro Kouleba said during his visit to Vilnius. “It's over, and if things continue the way they are now, it's not going to end well for all of us.”He added during a press conference following a meeting with his French, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian counterparts.

He is a call “Unrestricted and Timely Supply of Arms and Ammunition to Ensure Ukraine's Defeat of Russia”.

The minister called for the transfer of military training, weapons maintenance services and production of military equipment conducted by Western countries to Ukrainian territory.

Kuleba called out all those who doubted that the war could go beyond the borders of Ukraine “Get up and read the history books”. According to him, it allows “To avoid a situation where you have to make decisions at a completely different level of distress to protect your own villages, towns and territories”. “Weak results: no more war. Strong results: end of war. It's simple”He declared.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis emphasized Ukraine's Western allies. “Red Lines to be Drawn for Russia”Not for themselves and“Withdraw any form of support for Ukraine” Recent statements by the French president echo that.

At the end of February, Emmanuel Macron announced that ground troops should not be sent to Ukraine. “exception”in a name “Strategic Ambiguity” And everything will be done to ensure that Vladimir Putin's Russia loses this war.