India claims to have accidentally sent a missile to Pakistan

The Indian Ministry of Defense explained that the “technical glitch” had led to the “accidental firing” of a missile in a part of Pakistan.

On Friday, March 11, the Indian Ministry of Defense announced that the Indian Army had accidentally sent a missile to Pakistan.Deeply regrettable“.

“As part of routine maintenance, a missile was accidentally shot down due to a technical glitch” and it landed “in an area of ​​Pakistan,” the ministry said in a statement. “It is reassuring that there were no casualties in the accident,” he added. The Defense Ministry did not say what type of missile it was, but said a high-level investigation had been launched.

Since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, the majority Hindu nation of India and the Muslim nation of Pakistan have been involved in three wars, two of which are over disputed Kashmir. The two countries maintain a strong military presence on both sides of their common border, and eruptions of tension have gone so far as to create fears of a nuclear conflict. The Indian Defense Ministry statement comes just hours after the Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned an ‘unnecessary encroachment’ on Pakistani airspace by a ‘supersonic flying object’ of Indian descent.

The Pakistani ministry said it had summoned Indian officials in Islamabad and told them they were “firmly opposed”. The ‘irresponsible firing’ damaged buildings on the ground and endangered the lives of civilians and aircraft in Pakistani airspace, the Pakistani foreign ministry added, accusing India of being ‘insensitive to peace and regional stability’.

