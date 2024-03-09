US embassy in Russia warns of “imminent” risk of attack on Moscow – Liberation

Hours after Russian intelligence said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in the capital, the United States has called on its nationals to “avoid gatherings.” There is currently no indication that the two pieces of information are linked.

Fear of Moscow. The US Embassy in Russia shared information this Thursday, March 7, according to “Terrorists“prepare attack”Immediate» With Purpose »Large gatherings“In the capital. The US representative, which has repeatedly asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately since the start of the war in Ukraine, did not provide further details about the nature of the threat. But he still invited the Americans “Avoid crowds” and this “Concerts“, and “Pay attention to their surroundings», within 48 hours of its publication His press release.

Hours before the warning issued by the United States, the Russian intelligence services (FSB) announced that they had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow planned by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group. There is nothing to confirm that the two pieces of information are linked. Jihadi organizationThey prepared to attack the synagogue worshipers with guns”, according to the FSB. Militants resisted Russian special forces when approached during an operation in the Kaluga region, southwest of the capital.neutral» With return fire, mark the intelligence services. “Firearms, ammunition and bomb-making parts were found and seized.», they note. Russia continues to announce that it has foiled a plan to attack suspected Islamic cells.