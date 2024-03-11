In Portugal, centre-right opposition parties dominate legislative elections, with far-right making strong gains

Luis Montenegro, leader of the Democratic Alliance, celebrates his party's victory in Lisbon on March 10, 2024. Miguel Rioba/AFP

After eight years of socialist government, Portugal's parliament is moving to the right during legislative elections on Sunday, March 10, with a narrow victory for the center-right opposition and a decisive rise of the far-right.

With only four seats still up for grabs in foreign constituencies, the Democratic Alliance (AD) led by 51-year-old Luis Montenegro won 29.49% of the vote and 79 out of 230 seats. The Socialist Party (PS), which secured an absolute majority in 2022 with 41.4% marks, now ranks second with 28.66% of the vote and 77 seats. So the result would not allow the winner to form an absolute majority of at least 116 elected officials, or even a coalition with a small liberal party that came fourth with 5% of the vote and 8 seats.

Luis Montenegro, head of a conservative coalition made up of his Social Democratic Party (PSD), the right-wing Democratic and Social Center and People's Party and a small monarchist party, still claimed victory. “Inevitable”He said that he wanted to rule with “Relative Majority” He reaffirmed his refusal to rule the country in parliament and with far-right support. “I made sure of that during the election campaign and of course, I will keep my word”He promised.

Four times more seats for the far-right party

The populist Sega (Enough) party led by 41-year-old André Ventura doubled its score with 18% of the vote (compared to 7.2% during the previous legislative election in January 2022). In terms of number of seats, the anti-establishment party established in 2019 quadrupled its representation from 12 to 48 representatives, thus strengthening its status as the country's third political force, following elections marked by high participation. With the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who was linked to a corruption scandal, he did not seek a new mandate.

“Sega asked to become a central part of the political system and achieved this goal”After the greeting, Mr. Ventura gave the welcome “Absolutely Historic Ending” He said to himself “Available” to Give Portugal a stable government Inside“Strong Majority on the Right”.

Sega party leader André Ventura reacts after the legislative election results in Lisbon, March 11, 2024. Pedro Rocha / Reuters

The new development for the far-right comes as Portugal marks its 50th anniversary next monthe The anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, which ended fascist dictatorship and thirteen years of colonial wars. At the height of his stardom, this law professor and devout Catholic was known as a debater on television sets dedicated to soccer, driven by anti-corruption, anti-immigration and anti-minority rhetoric. Beyond the suspicions that led to Antonio Costa's resignation, Mr. Ventura emphasized during the campaign the increase in immigration to Portugal, which doubled its foreign population in five years.

“Conversation” and “Responsibilities”

Mr. After Costa left, the PS regrouped around 46-year-old former minister Pedro Nuno Santos from its left wing. “Although there is little difference between us and AD, (…) We did not win the election, we will go to the opposition party”, he agreed. More ambiguously, he said his party would not prevent him from forming a centre-right minority government, but dropped his threat to vote against his next budget.

Despite consolidated public finances, growth above the European average and unemployment at record lows, the outgoing socialist government's record was marred by hyperinflation, a breakdown in hospitals and schools, and then a major crisis settlement.

During the campaign, center-right opposition leader Luís Montenegro — a longtime vice president (2011-2015) while his party was in power (2011-2015) — promised to cut taxes to boost growth. They want to improve public services.

“We are ready to start governing” And “Change Policy”He said during a speech to activists at a hotel in Lisbon. “I convey to the President of the Republic our desire to rule with high responsibility”he added. “Implementation of our policy must go through dialogue”He added by calling the winner of these elections “Parties must accept their responsibilities”Starting with the socialists who went into protest.

