First day of Ramadan in Gaza Strip under Israeli bombardment

On March 11, 2024, an Israeli bomb destroyed a house in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. KHATIB / AFP said

Ramadan began on Monday March 11 in the besieged and devastated Gaza Strip, without a timely ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The international community has stepped up efforts to provide aid to people affected by the famine.

According to Hamas officials, Israeli bombing targeted several areas of Palestinian territory, including the cities of Gaza (north), Khan Yunis and Rafah (south). Sixty-seven people were killed in the blasts in twenty-four hours, the Palestinian Islamic Movement-controlled Health Ministry announced on Monday, after four members of the same family were killed in a strike at their home during prayers. Dawn in Rafah.

The Israeli military said 15 Islamist militants were killed in central Gaza on Sunday. of “Target Tests” They also targeted used houses “Terrorist Activities” In Khan Yunis, Hamad District. According to the Hamas Health Ministry, at least 31,112 people have been killed in bombings and fighting in the Palestinian territories since the war began.

• The first aid boat is ready to leave Cyprus

The ship “Open Arms”, carrying 200 tons of food aid to the Gaza Strip, docked in the Cyprus port of Larnaca before departing on Monday, March 11, 2024. IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / AFP

A ship from the Spanish NGO Open Arms is set to leave Cyprus, the European Union's (EU) closest neighbor to Gaza, for the Palestinian Territory, loaded with 200 tonnes of food. Last week. The ship will depart from the Mediterranean port of Larnaca, about 370 kilometers from Gaza.

But the United Nations (UN), which fears widespread famine in the region under a total blockade by Israel since October 9, is ensuring that aid shipments by sea and air bases organized by several countries can replace land routes. International aid, controlled by Israel, is more difficult to access when the needs are overwhelming, especially in the north of the territory.

Humanitarian aid today mainly arrives from Egypt via Rafah, a city in Palestine bordering Egypt, where, according to the UN, nearly 1.5 million people live in fear of ground attack.

• A “very dangerous” situation, awaiting a ceasefire

Despite fresh talks in early March between the three mediators in Cairo, the United States, Qatar and Egypt, a ceasefire agreement could not be reached. However, a source close to the negotiations told Agence France-Presse on Sunday. “Diplomatic efforts will be stepped up in the next ten days”. The US fears that the situation could develop “Very Dangerous”Especially if the fighting continues throughout Ramadan, in East Jerusalem, home to the Esplanade des Mosques, Islam's third holiest site.

US President Joe Biden, who has raised his voice towards Israel in recent days, has sent a message of solidarity to Muslims for Ramadan. “This year, it comes at a time of great pain.”He declared before adding: “As Muslims around the world gather to break their fast in the coming days and weeks, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front and center for many. It's for me. »

As the custodian of Islam's two holiest sites, Saudi Arabia's King Salman urged the international community. “Accepting its responsibilities to put an end to these heinous crimes and to guarantee the establishment of safe humanitarian and aid corridors”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent “Special message of solidarity and support to all victims of horrific atrocities in Gaza”. “In these difficult times, the spirit of Ramadan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our common humanity”He declared On that day.

