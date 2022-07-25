July 25, 2022

War in Ukraine: ‘Russian military in terrible shape’, US Army general says ‘Himars rocket launchers game changer’

Rusty Knowles July 25, 2022 2 min read

The powerful American Himars rocket launchers are inflicting heavy losses on the Russian military.

Retired US Army General Mark Hertling said on Saturday that Ukraine is being supplied with high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to help fight Russian aggression. “The Game Changer”Now claiming to be the Russian Army “In deplorable condition”.

The statement came a day after the White House announced an additional $270 million in aid to Ukraine.Deploying four additional Himars rocket launchers. These rocket systems are believed to be crucial in helping Ukrainian forces repel the Russian army.

“Russia is in a pitiable position and has lost”

“As for HIMARS – fewer rounds, greater range, pinpoint accuracy – it’s a game changer”, Mark Hertling tweeted on Saturday in a lengthy thread that offered an analysis of the battle. He also wrote: “Russia is in a sorry state And lose“Ukraine is winning as it fights.”. The retired general previously served as commander of US forces in Europe.

As for HIMARS – w/ fewer rounds, greater range, pinpoint accuracy – it’s a game changer.

But…my pet peeve (to reporters and others):

“Taking out” refers to dating.
“Take down” refers to wrestling.

HIMARS destroy things, kill people. We must use those terms. 10/ pic.twitter.com/BvvVQ6mZkR

— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) July 23, 2022

