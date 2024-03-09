March 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Things to remember from Friday 8 March

Things to remember from Friday 8 March

Rusty Knowles March 9, 2024 3 min read

Turkey said it was ready to host a Russia-Ukraine summit and welcomed Turkish President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published


Reading Time: 3 min

US President Joe Biden in Washington (US), March 7, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/AFP)

Turkey is ready to host a Russia-Ukraine summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday March 8. For his part, US President Joe Biden assured that he was not “will not bend” He confronted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to urge Congress to provide aid to Ukraine. “Stop Putin” In his invasion. Francinfo takes the highlights of the day.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is ready to host the Russia-Ukraine summit

Turkey is ready to host the Russia-Ukraine summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. Erdogan reiterated his point “Support for sovereignty and territorial integrity (her) Strategic Ally, Ukraine”. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and support a just and negotiated peace.”He insisted.

The Head of State confirmed a new mechanism to guarantee the safety of commercial traffic in the Black Sea “Intention (of) reach an agreement between the parties”He said he was ready to help.

Joe Biden urges Congress to help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has promised not to “will not bend” He confronted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to urge Congress to provide aid to Ukraine. “Stop Putin” In his invasion. In his State of the Union address to Congress, the Democratic leader blamed Republican front-runner Donald Trump for the November presidential election. “submit” To Vladimir Putin.

See also  North Korea test-fires next-generation cruise missiles

“I assure you that Putin will not stand in Ukraine. But Ukraine can stop Putin if he supports him and gives him the weapons he needs.”He pledged, urging Congress to release aid to Kiev, which has been frozen for months by partisan fighting between Democrats and Republicans.

In Russia, two people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a border village

A Ukrainian drone strike killed two people and seriously wounded another in a village in the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, which has been hit by constant gunfire, the region's governor said.

“Ukrainian armed forces used three kamikaze drones to attack the outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenska in the Kraivoron district. The explosions killed two people and seriously injured a third person”Vyacheslav Kladkov said in Telegram.

Kyiv and Moscow claim to have shot down dozens of enemy drones

Ukraine and Russia said they shot down dozens of drones overnight from Thursday to Friday, as both sides launched nighttime attacks on targets behind the front lines.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 37 Iranian “Shahad” explosive drones and three missiles into Ukrainian territory overnight. “As a result of combat operations, 33 martyrs were gunned down” In the regions of Kirovograd (center), Odessa, Kherson, Mykolayiv (south) and Kharkiv (northeast), he wrote in a telegram. In the Kharkiv region, five people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in the strike, Governor Oleg Sinekopov announced in a telegram.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said it intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones early Friday. Fifteen of them were destroyed in the southern Volgograd region, the closest part of which is about 300 kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine. Another drone was shot down in the Belgorod border region, the Russian ministry said.

See also  No release of hostages before Friday and ceasefire...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“The municipal elections on March 31 will be my last,” Erdogan promises

March 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Sixteen drones were shot down overnight in Russia, the Defense Ministry said

March 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

After long negotiations, Sweden officially joins NATO – 03/08/2024 at 06:10

March 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Bub B announces Drake as a guest on All American Takeover

March 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Oxygen in Jupiter and Europa could support 1 million people on Earth: NASA

March 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Despite Kaitlyn Clark's struggles, the Penn State Hokies are moving forward

March 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Helldivers 2 boss says players unlocked mechs '4x faster than we thought', and are now summoning so many EXO-45's that servers are struggling again

March 9, 2024 Len Houle