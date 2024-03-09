Things to remember from Friday 8 March

Turkey is ready to host a Russia-Ukraine summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday March 8. For his part, US President Joe Biden assured that he was not “will not bend” He confronted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to urge Congress to provide aid to Ukraine. “Stop Putin” In his invasion. Francinfo takes the highlights of the day.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is ready to host the Russia-Ukraine summit

Turkey is ready to host the Russia-Ukraine summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. Erdogan reiterated his point “Support for sovereignty and territorial integrity (her) Strategic Ally, Ukraine”. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and support a just and negotiated peace.”He insisted.

The Head of State confirmed a new mechanism to guarantee the safety of commercial traffic in the Black Sea “Intention (of) reach an agreement between the parties”He said he was ready to help.

Joe Biden urges Congress to help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has promised not to “will not bend” He confronted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to urge Congress to provide aid to Ukraine. “Stop Putin” In his invasion. In his State of the Union address to Congress, the Democratic leader blamed Republican front-runner Donald Trump for the November presidential election. “submit” To Vladimir Putin.

“I assure you that Putin will not stand in Ukraine. But Ukraine can stop Putin if he supports him and gives him the weapons he needs.”He pledged, urging Congress to release aid to Kiev, which has been frozen for months by partisan fighting between Democrats and Republicans.

In Russia, two people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a border village

A Ukrainian drone strike killed two people and seriously wounded another in a village in the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, which has been hit by constant gunfire, the region's governor said.

“Ukrainian armed forces used three kamikaze drones to attack the outskirts of the village of Rozhdestvenska in the Kraivoron district. The explosions killed two people and seriously injured a third person”Vyacheslav Kladkov said in Telegram.

Kyiv and Moscow claim to have shot down dozens of enemy drones

Ukraine and Russia said they shot down dozens of drones overnight from Thursday to Friday, as both sides launched nighttime attacks on targets behind the front lines.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 37 Iranian “Shahad” explosive drones and three missiles into Ukrainian territory overnight. “As a result of combat operations, 33 martyrs were gunned down” In the regions of Kirovograd (center), Odessa, Kherson, Mykolayiv (south) and Kharkiv (northeast), he wrote in a telegram. In the Kharkiv region, five people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in the strike, Governor Oleg Sinekopov announced in a telegram.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said it intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones early Friday. Fifteen of them were destroyed in the southern Volgograd region, the closest part of which is about 300 kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine. Another drone was shot down in the Belgorod border region, the Russian ministry said.