“The municipal elections on March 31 will be my last,” Erdogan promises

By Le Figaro with AFP

The main issue for the ruling AKP party is the recapture of Istanbul.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He spoke for the first time on Friday, the end of his tenure, promising that the March 31 municipal elections would be his. “latest” Elections.

“March 31 election will be my last” According to law. “Their effect will change the faith of my brothers who will come after me.” He started the reigning head of state from 2003 as Prime Minister and later as President. “But the result will be a blessing to my brothers who come after me. There will be an exchange of trust”He told a meeting of the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) 22 days before the election.

A key issue for the ruling AKP party is recapturing Istanbul, the country's main city and economic capital, which fell to the opposition in 2019 and which Mr. Erdogan was the mayor.

