He killed his 13-year-old sister, his stepfather and his ex-partner before holding them hostage in a house.

This Saturday, March 16, 26-year-old American Andre Gordon is suspected of killing three of his relatives in Pennsylvania before holding himself hostage in Trenton, New Jersey.

Three people were killed in a shooting in Falls Township, Pennsylvania this Saturday morning. The victims were close to the main suspect, Andre Gordon. CNN.

After shooting them, Andre Gordon, now homeless, is suspected of carjacking before fleeing.

Locked in with hostages

“He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle and other weapons which he used to commit these offences.” The police said in a statement quoted by the TV channel.

People have died in separate shootings in Bucks County, and the shooter has been identified as Andre Gordon Jr. pic.twitter.com/grcKLM9NWc — Sociat USA \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@SociatUSA) March 16, 2024

“We have received information that Gordon is currently being held inside a residence with hostages. referred to the same source for Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the latest information published by the local media, the young man is currently holed up in a house located in New Jersey.