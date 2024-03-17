Within New York's Jewish community, sentiments are fierce against Netanyahu

In the United States, Chuck Schumer's very strong words against Benjamin Netanyahu continue to provoke reactions. The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate is the Israeli prime minister. An obstacle to peace “. a sentiment shared by some of his constituents in New York's Jewish community.

With our correspondent in New York, Laubna Anagi

As they left a Shabbat service at a Manhattan synagogue, many voiced their support for Chuck Schumer. “ I think he made perfectly reasonable and logical comments that reflect what the voters who voted for him think. He should not be condemned or criticized for this », believes in a man.

In a speech on March 14, New York Sen Benjamin strongly criticized Netanyahu's current policies Regarding the Gaza War. And Chuck Schumer called for elections in Israel. A message that particularly resonated with the more progressive New York Jewish community.

” I think so Benjamin Netanyahu Trying to cover up and hide his corruption. It is acting on a very extreme, completely archaic, violent, evil policy and it will not lead to peace in the region. », declares a believer. ” We unequivocally support Israel. But we care The current situation in Gaza And faced with the number of innocent people killed on both sides », adds another.

Chuck Schumer's statements are somewhat less unanimous in New York's Orthodox Jewish community. But here, the vote for unwavering support for Israel fell from 57% to 45% in five months.

Read moreIn Israel, demonstrators between anger against Benjamin Netanyahu and pain for hostages