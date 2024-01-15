In Iran, two journalists who covered Mahza Amini's death are freed

Elahe Mohammadi (left) and Niloufar Hamedi (right) are released from Evin prison in northern Tehran on January 14, 2024.

Sunday January 14, Persian-speaking accounts on the social network “Immediate Good News” Without giving further details. Finally, at 4pm Tehran time, two Iranian journalists, Niloubar Hamidi and Elahe Mohammadi, were released on bail after more than a year in detention. Two young women were arrested in September 2022 for covering the death of Mahza (Zina) Amini, who died in police custody on September 16, 2022. “Badly Covered” Through her veil.

The death of this Iranian woman of Kurdish origin sparked a powerful wave of protests in Iran that lasted four months and affected every corner of the country. During these demonstrations, at least five hundred civilians were killed and eight people involved in the protests were hanged by the judiciary. Tens of thousands of Iranians have been arrested, some of whom received lengthy prison terms.

In the first case, in October 2023, Elahe Mohammadi was sentenced to six years in prison and Niluber Hamedi to seven years in prison. The two journalists were convinced “Cooperation with an Enemy Government of the United States”, “Assemblies and conspiracies aimed at undermining the security of the country” And “Propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran”. They denied the allegations and said they were only carrying out their journalistic duties. They were released on 10 billion domanes (or 160,000 euros) bail while they await an appeal hearing.

Atrocities against women in government

Upon their release from the notorious Evin prison in northern Tehran, the two journalists were greeted by a crowd of family and friends. In some of the videos and photos since their release, the two young women make a “V” with their hands as a sign of victory and they don't wear headscarves — a gesture of solidarity with Iranian women who, after Mahsa Amini's death, were forced to cover their entire bodies except for their faces and hands. They refuse to submit.

In September 2022, Niloubar Hamedi was arrested after visiting Khazra Hospital in Tehran, where Mahsa Amini was hospitalized, for an Iranian newspaper. Shark. Ilahe Mohammadi, daily journalist Hammihan, She went to Saqqez, the native town of the deceased, to bury her. She was arrested a week after her colleague. Both were instrumental in publicizing the circumstances of Mahsa Amini's death by giving voice to her family, who continued to denounce the authorities' responsibility in the tragedy, while highlighting the young Iranian woman's medical history.

