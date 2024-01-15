January 16, 2024

Two French people were injured in a car attack near Tel Aviv, Quai d'Orsay reports

Rusty Knowles January 15, 2024 2 min read

On Monday, January 15, at least one woman was killed and 17 people, including two others, were injured. According to Israeli police and emergency services, a car attack is suspected in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ra'anana. Two young Frenchmen “Among the wounded”, The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs announced on Monday. Two Palestinian suspects, aged 25 and 44, from the occupied West Bank were arrested after stealing a car and hitting passers-by, the Jewish state's police chief said. Six children were among the injured. Follow our live stream.

UN to access Israeli port Three United Nations agencies have asked Israel to allow access to Israel's Ashdod port to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians are suffering from significant food insecurity. Access to this port is located about 40 km north of the Gaza Strip “It would allow us to deliver a much larger amount of aid and then truck it directly to the northern parts of Gaza.”.

A ship collided off the coast of Yemen. A day after a missile was fired at a US destroyer by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the British Maritime Safety Agency announced that a ship had been hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen. The U.S. military said it shot down the device, which was fired from a region of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, supporters of Hamas.

Fresh bombings in Gaza. Hamas condemns Israeli bombings that killed more than 60 people overnight from Sunday to Monday “serious” In the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Movement's Ministry of Health says 24,100 people, mostly women, teenagers and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Islamic Movement.

Israeli soccer player arrested in Turkey An Israeli soccer player has been arrested in Turkey as part of an investigation “Incitement to public hatred” after posting a message referring to a clash between Israel and Hamas during an Antalya match in the Turkish first division championship. He was kicked out of the team.

