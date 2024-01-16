LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow says it shot down several Ukrainian drones last night

Russia said on Tuesday it had neutralized several Ukrainian drones overnight above its border with Ukraine, a strike that injured a girl, according to local officials. “Attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aerial drones against bases on Russian territory were thwarted overnight,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. Follow the latest information on the conflict.

kyiv expels twenty villages Ukraine on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of 26 villages in the Kharkiv region in the country's northeast, following repeated Russian military attacks in the area. “Given the situation, we are implementing the mandatory evacuation of the people of Kindrasivska and Kurilivska communities in the Kubiansk district,” regional governor Oleg Sinekopov indicated on social networks, listing the names of 26 localities with 3,043 residents. Including 279 children. Three wounded and five missing in New York At least three people were injured Monday evening in Russian bombings in New York, a small town in eastern Ukraine. On Monday evening, the Russian military attacked the city, located in the Donetsk region, using guided missiles, the ministry said. “We know of three people who were injured. There may be five more under the rubble,” he added. According to officials, six three-storey buildings and five houses were damaged. Moscow claims to have neutralized Ukrainian drones Russia said on Tuesday it had neutralized several Ukrainian drones overnight over its border with Ukraine, a strike that injured a girl, according to local officials. “Attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aerial drones against bases on Russian territory were thwarted overnight,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. See also 4-Week Trend: Summer vacation weather until mid-August “Five Ukrainian drones were destroyed, three were intercepted in the Voronezh region, and four drones were intercepted in the Belgorod region”, both bordering Ukraine, according to the same source. A girl, born in 2013, was injured when debris from a downed drone fell on her building, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Kusev, said. Update on the situation UN to not abandon Q. The United Nations announced on Monday that Ukraine needs $4.2 billion in humanitarian aid by 2024 and to help millions of refugees who have fled the country since the Russian invasion nearly two years ago. “Hundreds of thousands of children are living in front-line communities, scared, traumatized and deprived of the basics,” Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement. Moscow claims to have executed more than 200 prisoners of war. Russia said on Monday that more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers and prisoners of war had been sentenced to life imprisonment. Several thousand soldiers were captured in both camps, although their exact numbers are not public. In recent months, Moscow has increased the number of trials of some detainees accused of war crimes. The cases were condemned by Kyiv and human rights organizations. Kyiv claims to have shot down two Russian commando planes. The Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday it had destroyed two Russian Air Command planes in the Sea of ​​Azov. Asked about this during a press conference, a Kremlin spokesman had nothing to say. “We don't have any information,” Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man, said before referring to the Russian Defense Ministry, which has been generally silent on losses since the Russian invasion began. “I thank the Air Force for this planned and executed operation in the Sea of ​​Azov!” replied Ukrainian Army Chief of Staff Valery Salushny. See also One of the ISIS 'Beatles' pleads guilty to complicity in kidnapping and murder of hostages welcome Hello everyone. Welcome to TF1info to follow the latest news about the war in Ukraine, which began after the Russian invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022.

Don't forget Ukraine. This is the message sent by the UN on Monday, January 15. The world body said it fears a drop in funding for humanitarian aid to war-torn people and refugees in 2024 as the conflict drags on from February 2022. “Do you remember Ukraine? (…) A year ago, we would have only talked about Ukraine, and now,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Martin Griffiths, the UN's humanitarian affairs coordinator, asked for $4.2 billion to help the government this year when he launched a humanitarian appeal to the media in Geneva.

In an interview with AFP in Geneva, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denis Browne explained. “According to indications received from member states, (funding) will decrease this year.” And “If we don't have Humanitarian financial status What we need in terms of data and priorities, our assistance will decrease”, she warned.

In detail, the call for donations to help Ukrainians living in the country is 3.1 billion dollars in 2024, compared to 3.9 billion dollars the previous year – 67% of which is funded. Martin Griffiths says it is arguably the best-funded appeal in the world, but the UN This year it has chosen to focus on more pressing needs. Of this $3.1 billion, $1.1 billion will be collected for Ukrainian refugees and their host communities – to help 2.3 million people. About 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge across Europe.