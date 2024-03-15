March 16, 2024

Mike Pence, former Vice President of Donald Trump, will not support him in the presidential race

Rusty Knowles March 15, 2024 2 min read

He has announced that he will not support the former presidential election to be held in November.

Donald Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that he will not endorse the Republican billionaire in the November presidential election.

“It's not going to surprise you, I'm not going to support Donald Trump this year,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Nikki Haley Throws in the Towel: A Biden-Trump Showdown Will Happen

Evangelical Christian and staunch opponent of abortion, Mike Pence helped win over the religious right by being Donald Trump's running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Break with Trump after attack on Capitol

After years of unwavering loyalty, he changed his tune following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that shook American democracy.

That day, Mike Pence, as Vice President, presided over a session of Congress where elected officials had to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Although he only had a roll protocol, Donald Trump insisted that he refuses to verify it. Election of the Democratic Party.

The former governor of Indiana did not comply, which caused him strong enmity among the billionaire's supporters. After forcing his way into the Capitol, some called for Mike Pence to “raise” him, and he had to cover hastily.

He has since ruled that the president's words were “irresponsible” and “put him in danger.” In June 2023, Mike Pence ran against him in the Republican primaries. But due to lack of support, he had to throw in the towel even before the first ballot.

