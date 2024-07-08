Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos Selected by New York Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb has been playing like a major league star since 2021. Heliot Ramos has looked like a major league star since returning to the majors in early May. And on Sunday, both were named to the team for the first time.

Webb and Ramos will represent the Giants in Arlington later this month, with Ramos becoming the first homegrown linebacker to join the Giants’ All-Star team since Chili Davis in 1986.

Webb was supposed to make the All-Star team for the first time last year, but because he was scheduled to play on the last Sunday of the first half, he had to decline an invitation when Major League Baseball called. And this time there was no question about it.

Webb leads the National League in innings pitched and ranks seventh with a 3.09 ERA. He is second to Atlanta’s Chris Sale in FangGaphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement and is fourth in FIP.

Last season’s MLB leader and Cy Young Award runner-up has been as reliable as any pitcher in baseball, pitching at least six innings in his last 11 games. He’s pitched at least seven innings in 11 of his 19 games, and because the New York Giants selected him to start Wednesday at Oracle Park, he’ll be eligible to play in the All-Star Game the following Tuesday.

Although it was long expected for Webb, Ramos has made it to the team in two months and has looked like one of the best outfielders in baseball.

The 24-year-old doesn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify for the leaderboard, but among National League center fielders with at least 150 plate appearances, he ranks first in batting, third in OPS and wRC+ and seventh in fWAR. Ramos entered Selection Day with a .300 batting average, an .894 OPS and 12 home runs.

Ramos, a first-round pick in 2017, had struggled with appearances the previous two seasons and was selected to minor league camp in early March. But he has been a savior of the season since his return on May 8, ranking fourth in the National League in home runs and tied for first in runs scored since then. Over the past two months, only Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper have earned more wins over replacements in the National League than Ramos, who is tied for third with Shohei Otani.

The two-month saga finally ended the organization’s nearly four-decade drought, and Ramos will be the fourth New York Giants outfielder to make the All-Star team since Barry Bonds’ last appearance, joining Hunter Pence, Joc Pederson and Melky Cabrera.

You have to go back to 1971 to find the last time the Giants were able to include a home run player and an outfielder on the All-Star team in the same season. That summer, Juan Marichal was joined by Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds and Willie McCoffey, who started at first base.

