April 23, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Lyrids Ohio meteor shower

Cheryl Riley April 23, 2023 2 min read

Jordan Unger and Laura Morrison

9 hours ago

**Video linked above: Lunar halo seen over northeast Ohio in November. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look Up! One of the oldest known meteor showers will light up the night sky this weekend.

according to NASAThe Lyrids meteor shower began on April 15 and lasted until April 29, but the shower peaks on Saturday and Sunday.

Will the people of Northeast Ohio be able to see it? FOX 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones says there’s about a 70% chance early Sunday morning.

So, where should you look? Local astronomer Jay Reynolds told FOX 8 that the bright star, Vega, easily visible in the northeast, acts as a marker. Reynolds recommends looking in that area for 15 minutes on a clear morning around 3 a.m

The FOX 8 meteorologist says it will be partly cloudy at that time on Sunday, but there’s still a chance of seeing it as long as the clouds cooperate.

An average of 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during peak times, but NASA says viewers can sometimes see up to 100 meteors per hour.

Scientists say the first sightings of the Lyrids were recorded by the Chinese all the way back in 687 BC.

Read more about meteor showers and other astronomical events here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lyrids Ohio meteor shower

April 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Physicists make Schrödinger’s fattest cat ever

April 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Mapping the world’s highest mountains by continent

April 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Barry Humphreys, Australian comedian best known as egomaniacal Dame Edna Iverage, dies

April 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Lyrids Ohio meteor shower

April 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Six players sweep the Nets without Joel Embiid as Tobias Harris, Paul Reed’s star

April 23, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The pre-installed Star Rail download is straightforward, and the Seele Trailer is shared

April 23, 2023 Len Houle