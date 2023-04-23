Lyrids Ohio meteor shower

**Video linked above: Lunar halo seen over northeast Ohio in November. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look Up! One of the oldest known meteor showers will light up the night sky this weekend.

according to NASAThe Lyrids meteor shower began on April 15 and lasted until April 29, but the shower peaks on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch: ‘Ice Tsunami’ Seen on Lake Superior Shore



Will the people of Northeast Ohio be able to see it? FOX 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones says there’s about a 70% chance early Sunday morning.

So, where should you look? Local astronomer Jay Reynolds told FOX 8 that the bright star, Vega, easily visible in the northeast, acts as a marker. Reynolds recommends looking in that area for 15 minutes on a clear morning around 3 a.m

The FOX 8 meteorologist says it will be partly cloudy at that time on Sunday, but there’s still a chance of seeing it as long as the clouds cooperate.

Eddie Van Halen’s iconic “Hot for Teacher” guitar is selling for $3.9 million



An average of 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during peak times, but NASA says viewers can sometimes see up to 100 meteors per hour.

Scientists say the first sightings of the Lyrids were recorded by the Chinese all the way back in 687 BC.

Read more about meteor showers and other astronomical events here.