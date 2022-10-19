Madagascar minister sacked for voting against Russia’s annexation of Ukraine

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – Madagascar’s president has sacked his foreign minister for a vote at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organized referendums to annex four partially occupied regions of Ukraine, two sources at the president’s office said.
Last Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia’s “attempt to illegally annex” the four regions of Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move. Read more
Of the 193 members of the General Assembly, 143 countries voted in favor of a resolution that also affirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
Two senior officials in President Andre Rajoelina’s office told Reuters that Minister Richard Randriamandrato was fired for being one of those who voted for support.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many of them have a complex history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties with Russia.
They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, to the frustration of some Western nations.
Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of impartiality and impartiality in this matter.
Randriamandrato declined to comment.
Eighteen of the 35 countries that abstained last week were from Africa. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.
(Reporting by Lovasua Rabari) Writing by George Obolutsa; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
