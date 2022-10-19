Suella Braverman: Liz Truss loses Home Secretary, plunges her premiership into deeper turmoil



London

CNN

–



Les Truss An inauspicious period as prime minister was plunged into more chaos on Wednesday when the home secretary resigned after seven weeks in office, and with allegations of pandemonium and harassment emerging during the vote on the same day.

Allegations surfaced on Wednesday that some ruling Conservative MPs were physically dragged to vote with the government against a ban on shale gas fracking.

The chaotic scenes come amid mounting pressure on the embattled leader to resign. Her time in Downing Street was amazingly derailed a radical financial agenda, which Truss had to abandon and apologize for.

Earlier on Wednesday, Soyla Braverman said she had resigned as Home Secretary over the use of a personal email address that violated ministerial rules.

Her resignation letter was also harsh for Truss’ leadership and indicated deep cracks in the heart of her government.

The actions of government depend on people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending that we haven’t made mistakes, going on as if no one else can see we’ve made mistakes, and hoping things will magically work out is not a serious ‘policy’ on taxes and public spending.

“I have concerns about the direction of this government,” Braverman said. “Not only have we violated the major pledges we made to our neighbours, but I have serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honoring the commitments of the manifesto.”

Truss accepted Braverman’s resignation, saying in a letter that “it is important that ministerial law is upheld, and that Cabinet secrecy is respected.”

Hours later, politicians shared accounts on Twitter of angry scenes of shouting and brawling in the UK Parliament.

The government, which enforces party discipline and tells the party how to vote, gave the opposition Labor Party’s proposal on a fracking ban a confidence vote in the government earlier in the day.

If Conservative lawmakers vote against the government they will “lose the whip” and effectively be kicked out of the party.

Opposition Labor legislator Anna McMurrin wrote on Twitter that she saw a Conservative Labor lawmaker “cry” as he was “roughly handled in the lobby for voting against our proposal to continue the fracking ban.”

Another lawmaker, David Linden, called it “amazing”, saying in a tweet he had “just watched the Deputy Prime Minister practically pick up a reluctant Tory MP and shove him into the government lobby”.

Chris Bryant, a former Labor Secretary and chair of the Parliamentary Standards Committee, has called on the deputy speaker of the House of Commons to launch an investigation into the scenes “outside the lobby entrance” rather than “previously”.

He told Parliament he saw lawmakers “being physically dealt with” and “bullying” in the voting lobby.

Labor MP Ian Murray called it an “open war” as the whips were seen “crying at the Tories. They’re done and should call a general election. Two Tories whips are dragging people in.” shocked.”

When asked about the allegations on Sky News, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg denied the allegations.

“I think calling her a bully is wrong,” he said. “I heard someone yell and use an expletive as he went ahead. He said everyone should go vote and he said it out loud. But he didn’t say it to anyone individually. He said it to the assembled crowd,” Reese-Mogg added.

Meanwhile, Truss is in serious danger of becoming Britain’s shortest-ever leader, with some of her MPs calling for her to resign and opinion polls suggesting her Conservative Party is wiped out in the election.

Hydraulic fracturing is unpopular with many conservative voters, and in 2019, the party manifesto I promised not to do it Lifting the ban on England unless science proves it is “done safely”. Gears u turned On this pledge when I became prime minister.

Grant Shapps has been named as Braverman’s replacement at the Home Office, Downing Street tweeted on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, who was transportation minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently questioned Truss’ longevity earlier this week during an audio recording with comedian Matt Ford, saying Truss has “Mount Everest to climb” to stay in power, according to the PA Media .

“What you need is like a needle’s eye thread with the lights out,” Shapps said.

Braverman’s resignation comes five days after Truss sacked its adviser Kwasi Koarting over the mini-budget, which plunged the value of the pound sterling and forced the Bank of England to intervene to calm markets.

And it will lead to more British government turnover. Truss will soon appoint a third UK Home Secretary in eight weeks, to accompany the fourth chancellor in four months.

Several Conservative British lawmakers told CNN they had “reservations” that Braverman’s reason for resigning was limited to what she made clear in her letter – sending a draft ministerial statement from her personal email – and questioned it was a crime of resignation.

One lawmaker called the official version of events “nonsense,” and another called it “extremely unusual, if true.”

Braverman competed in the Conservative leadership campaign over the summer, which Truss eventually won. Braverman, a rising star in the party’s right wing, has repeatedly pledged to curb illegal immigration to Britain, often raising themes of the culture war.

On Tuesday while discussing a public order bill in Parliament, “Guardian reading, my kerati eat tofu” was criticized for leading the climate protests that have closed British roads in recent months.

On Wednesday, the new Home Secretary told reporters he was ready to work on providing security for the British people despite the British government’s “turbulent time”.

“I agree that the government has gone through a very difficult period,” Shapps said, adding that the new British chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, had done a “marvelous job in settling the issues around this mini-budget”.