Dmitriy Muratov: Russian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate auctioning medal for Ukrainian refugees

Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Prize with Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa for what the judges called their “efforts to protect freedom of expression.”
Proceeds from the sale of the Nobel Medal will go to the Ukrainian Refugee Assistance Foundation, a non-governmental organization that provides support to refugees from Ukraine. In the statement, Muratov stressed the need for a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the provision of humanitarian corridors.
More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to the latest update from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Muratov helped found Novaya Gazeta in 1993 and served as its editor-in-chief since 1995. The Nobel Committee said the newspaper has been highly critical of the Russian government since its creation, including reports on corruption and military activities in the country.
The crackdown has forced some outlets to close shops and their journalists to leave the country.
—— Anna Cuban contributed to the report.
