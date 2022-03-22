Dmitriy Muratov: Russian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate auctioning medal for Ukrainian refugees

Editor Novaya Gazeta Dmitriy Muratov He was forced to sell his medal in front of “wounded and sick children” who needed “urgent treatment” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement published Tuesday on the newspaper’s website.

Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Prize with Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa for what the judges called their “efforts to protect freedom of expression.”

Proceeds from the sale of the Nobel Medal will go to the Ukrainian Refugee Assistance Foundation, a non-governmental organization that provides support to refugees from Ukraine. In the statement, Muratov stressed the need for a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and the provision of humanitarian corridors.

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to the latest update from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.