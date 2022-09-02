Major stock averages drop for the third week, Nasdaq records a six-day losing streak

US stocks fell on Friday to cap the third consecutive weekly decline, after a strong August jobs report failed to allay fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation.

After rising during the morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased its gains of 370 points and ended the session lower by 337.98 points, or about 1.1%, at 3,1318.44. The S&P 500 fell about 1.1% to 3,924.26, its lowest closing level since July. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% to 11,630.86, marking its first six-day losing streak since 2019.

All major averages were lower by the end of the week, making it the third consecutive negative week after pulling back in the last days of August. The Dow and S&P lost nearly 3% and 3.3%, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 4.2%.

“There is still a lot of nervousness about what we will see over the next few months,” said Kaley Cox, US investment analyst at eToro. “Yes, the equilibrium is due to inflation and the labor market, but at what cost? Markets are still realizing that.”

“To make matters worse, the S&P 500 is trapped in the danger zone – below its three large moving averages,” she added. “These moving averages were floors until a few weeks ago. Now, they seem to be ceilings the indicator can’t break. The mood has definitely changed. While we may not test selling lows again, we may not hit new highs anytime soon. “.

Stocks have been under pressure this week due to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting that rate hikes will not fade any time soon. This puts traders under surveillance to get Retest June lowsEspecially knowing that September has historically been a weak month for the market. some you have a suggestion That if the S&P 500 fails to sustain the 3900 level, those summer lows may come back into play.