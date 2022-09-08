Members of the royal family arrive at Balmoral Castle with the death of Queen Elizabeth II

A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrived at Balmoral Castle hours before the palace was announced. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The plane carrying the royal family arrived at Aberdeen Airport before 4pm on Thursday local time and arrived at the Queen’s home about an hour later. Charles, who is now kingHe was with his wife Camilla and sister Princess Anne already in Scotland and had arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier on Thursday.

They flocked to the estate after the palace said the queen was under medical supervision because doctors were concerned about her health. Her death was announced around 6:30 p.m. local time.

Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards gala in London later Thursday, canceled the appearance and was on his way to Scotland separately.

Prince Edward and Prince Andrew arrive at Balmoral Castle, amid concerns about Queen Elizabeth’s health, in Balmoral, Scotland, September 8, 2022. Russell Cheney/Reuters



Meanwhile, crowds of people began to gather outside Buckingham Palace in London. Hundreds of people, many carrying umbrellas amid the occasional heavy rain, gathered on the stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more stood beside the gates, many people looking through. A rainbow can be seen in the sky.

People gather as a rainbow is seen outside Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Samir Hussain/WireImage via Getty Images



“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement.

The The 96-year-old monarch She pulled out of a hypothetical event on Wednesday and doctors advised her to rest.

The day before, she met New British Prime Minister Liz Truss in Balmoral. A photo published by the Meeting Palace showed the king looking weak, but alert and smiling.

The Queen has been suffering from health problems since the end of last year, which the palace said mainly affect her movement Minimize public appearances and interactions.