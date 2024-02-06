Messi hopes to play in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong

TOKYO (AP) – Look for Lionel Messi to play in Wednesday's friendly match in Tokyo with Inter Miami taking on Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

And Don't look for another PR disaster As happened on Sunday when Argentina's World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench throughout the match against a select group of players from the Hong Kong League, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds.

His teammate Luis Suarez – another big name at the club – also remained on the bench.

Messi, who has rarely spoken to the media in open meetings since his July move to Inter Miami, appeared on Tuesday at a press conference at a five-star hotel in Tokyo. He sat alone in a chair on stage, wearing a pink jacket, and showed little modesty.

He was certainly under pressure from local Japanese sponsors, including Vissel Kobe where his former team was His Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta He became a favorite with Japanese audiences before leaving last year.

“The truth is that I feel very good compared to how I did a few days ago,” Messi said, speaking in Spanish. “And depending on how this (training) goes. And if I'm honest, I still don't know if I'll be able to do it or not. But I'm feeling a lot better and I really want to be able to do it.”

Messi I tried to explain to the Hong Kong fans, Saying that it is impossible for him to play while suffering from a thigh injury. Some suggested he could have simply walked around for a few minutes, which might please fans in a game that's largely meaningless except for its promotional value.

“The truth is that it was unfortunate that I was not able to (play) on the day of the Hong Kong match,” Messi said, adding that “the discomfort continued and it was very difficult for me to play.”

He added: “Unfortunately, in football, things can happen in any match, and we could get injured.” “It's a shame because I always want to be involved, I want to be there, and even more so when it comes to these matches when we travel away and people are so excited to see our matches.”

Inter Miami's World Tour has been a disappointment as the club tries to build a brand using veteran players like Messi and Suarez. Over five matches from El Salvador to Dallas to Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, Inter Miami won just once and was outscored 12-7.

The Asian tour concludes on Wednesday tokyo national stadium, The $1.4 billion venue built for the Tokyo Olympics was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Conrad, who teaches sports law, ethics and business at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, reminded fans that the ticket is specific to the game and does not guarantee a player's participation.

“While it may be true that many fans bought tickets in the hope of seeing Messi, the ticket is to see the match, not a specific player — unless there is a condition stating otherwise,” Conrad told the Associated Press.

“Although the price and interest are likely to be largely due to Messi's participation, his failure to play generally does not constitute a breach of contract.”

Messi said he hopes to visit Hong Kong again and play this time.

“I hope we can come back and play another match and I can be present,” he said. “As I do whenever I can. But the truth is that it is a shame that I was not able to participate.”

