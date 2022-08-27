August 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Meta Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Meta Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Cheryl Riley August 27, 2022 2 min read

The Meta Platforms Inc logo appears. In her booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 17, 2022. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Aug 26 (Reuters) – A court file shows that Meta Platforms affiliate Facebook has agreed in principle to settle a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court seeking damages for allowing third parties including Cambridge Analytica to access users’ private data.

Financial terms were not disclosed in Friday’s filing that asked a judge to delay the class action for 60 days until attorneys for both the plaintiffs and Facebook have completed a written settlement.

The four-year-old lawsuit alleged that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing users’ personal data with third parties such as the now-expired British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Facebook said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and “does not support any legal claims.”

Facebook and its attorneys from Gibson and Dunn & Crutcher did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the settlement.

Of the two law firms representing the plaintiffs, Keller Rohrback did not comment while Bleichmar Fonte and Old declined to comment.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Additional reporting by Eva Matthews and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Edited by Aditya Sony

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  More than 700 flights canceled on Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

Dow futures: Market rally feels Fed Chair Powell’s pain; What are you doing now

August 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wall Street ends significantly lower as Powell’s speech emphasizes tough stance on interest rate

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Regulator says UK energy price cap rises by 80%

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter’s nose

August 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The countdown to NASA’s launch of Artemis 1 moon mission begins today

August 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Reminder: Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest starts today

August 27, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Travel news: Europe’s hidden vacation spots and fall’s hottest destinations

August 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson