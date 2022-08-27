California’s gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to the 2021 law

Despite having a Republican governor, Virginia is on the way to adopting the new California restrictions On the sale of gas-powered vehicles.

California Air Resources Board The law passed and a final hearing this week requires all new cars sold after 2035 to be electric. According to the same plan, 35% of cars sold in the state should be Free from fossil fuels As early as 2026.

Virginia will follow California due to a 2021 law signed by former Governor Ralph Northham that tied Virginia to the Golden State’s emissions regulations.

This is what the F-150 electric truck looks like

“In 2021, Governor Northham and the far-left-controlled General Assembly signed into law Virginia committing to California emissions vehicle regulations, which, among other things, prohibits the sale of gas-powered cars in Virginia by 2035,” a Virginia spokesperson Attorney General Jason Millais said in a Statement to Fox 5 DC.

“The attorney general hopes that the General Assembly will repeal this law and stop any tendency to make Virginia more like California,” the spokesman added. “The unelected bureaucrats of California should not dictate the will of Virginians.”

Other states such as Washington and Massachusetts Likewise follow emission rules in California.

Washington and Massachusetts to follow up on the ban on gas car sales in California

The Australian Bank will end loans for new gas and diesel cars in the switch to electric cars

California’s order fulfills Newsom’s September 2020 executive order aimed at banning new products Gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big and bold steps needed to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.