We Energies is asking customers to lower thermostats to 60

In an unprecedented move late Friday, We Energies asked customers to reduce natural gas use by turning down the heat to 60-62 degrees. “This order comes after one of the interstate pipeline suppliers supplying natural gas to We Energies experienced a major equipment failure – resulting in a 30% reduction in the amount of fuel they normally send,” the statement said. Post it on the company’s website and social media accounts. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway identified the supplier as Guardian Pipeline, an Oklahoma-based subsidiary of ONEOK. “Earlier [Friday]“Guardian has suffered a valve failure at a Sycamore compressor plant in DeKalb County, Illinois, which has resulted in reduced capacity on our system,” ONEOK spokesperson Brad Burrower said in an emailed statement late Friday evening. “Our crews are focused on resolving the problem and restoring capacity in a timely manner. One of the valves has been restored for service, and we are continuing to work on the second,” Porour added. Conway said We Energies officials will reassess the situation on Saturday. The company’s unusual request to turn down the heat across the state comes as Wisconsin braves one of the coldest nights of the year. Two days before Christmas, there are likely to be more people in homes than usual as families gather for the holidays. “We understand no one wants to turn off the thermostat when it’s really cold, but if we get people to get the temperature down to 60-62 degrees, and wear an extra sweatshirt, and an extra blanket, it will be cold but It’s not dangerously cold, and hopefully we can get the pipeline up and running as quickly as possible.” See also Memos show Disney plans hiring freeze and job cuts This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Customers are urged to reduce the use of natural gas by immediately lowering the temperature to 60 to 62 degrees. This order comes after one of our interstate pipeline suppliers that supplies natural gas to us experienced a major equipment failure. https://t.co/MZUOHc6bCU pic.twitter.com/s1CKx87r9q We are the energies December 24, 2022 Online, customers have criticized the company for ordering it. One Twitter user replied: “During these temperatures? That’s crazy.” “Not with what I just paid on my last bill,” another user quipped. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Raised it to 75, thanks for raising my rates!!! – Thomas Larkin (@KandKHoney) December 24, 2022 Many flatly rejected the question. One person wrote “Upped it to 75 thanks for raising my rates!!!” , noting that the Public Service Commission approved this month a 10.9% hike for resident We Energies customers. The increase is expected to take effect in January. If customers comply with the order, the We Energies website said it would “avoid a major natural gas outage.” “The real problem is getting it back on again. It’s not like flipping a switch; it’s not like that. You literally have to go to every house; turn on their meter, go to their house; turn their pilot light back on, and check that all their appliances run on natural gas properly and safely and it takes It’s a while.” See also What's next for the stock market as the Fed moves toward the height of the peak of hawkishness The disclosure of the case on Friday came a day after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency across the state. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. .@employee The Wisconsin Public Service and Emergency Management Commission has been briefed on the situation with We Energies. Our office will remain in close contact with local, state and federal partners as we continue to monitor this situation closely. https://t.co/Ezoikvp32t – BrittCudaback (@BrittCudaback) December 24, 2022 “@employee He was briefed by the Wisconsin Public Service and Emergency Management Commission regarding the situation with We Energies,” a company spokesperson tweeted, “Our office will remain in close contact with local, state and federal partners as we continue to monitor this situation closely.”

