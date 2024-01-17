Hong Kong stocks sink as Chinese economy fears investors

China's No. 2 leader, Li Qiang, traveled to Switzerland with a message to the giants of the business world gathered at the World Economic Forum.

“Choosing the Chinese market is not a risk, but an opportunity,” said Mr. Li, China's Prime Minister. Tell An audience in Davos on Tuesday.

But there is a different feeling about China's role in the stock market, and it is not so optimistic. Concerns about the Chinese economy have been evident for months in Hong Kong, where stocks fell 14 percent last year, the fourth consecutive annual decline.

The new year offered no respite either, and economic data released by China on Wednesday sparked another sell-off.