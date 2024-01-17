Tesla drivers in Chicago face a tough enemy: cold weather

Charging stations in Norway see longer lines in the winter than in the summer, since vehicles are slower to charge in cold weather, but that has become less of a problem in recent years since Norway has built more charging ports, Godbolt said, citing a recent study. Member poll. He added that the majority of people in Norway live in homes, not apartments, and that nearly 90 percent of electric car owners have their own charging stations at home.

Worldwide, 14 percent of all new cars sold in 2022 were electric, up from 9 percent in 2021 and less than 5 percent in 2020, according to International Energy Agency, which provides data on energy security. In Europe, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Denmark had the highest share of electric vehicles in new car registrations in 2022, according to European Environment Agency.

Cold weather will likely be less of a concern as companies update their electric vehicle models. Even in the past few years, companies have developed capabilities that allow newer models to be more efficient in cold weather. “These new challenges are emerging, and the industry is innovating its way not fully but at least partially to solve many of these problems,” Mr. Godbolt said.

James Polley, spokesman for the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a trade association representing more than 800 car companies in Britain, noted that all vehicles, including those powered by diesel or gas, perform worse in cold weather. He said that the problem is not related to the ability of electric cars to work well in cold weather, as much as it is related to the inability to provide the necessary infrastructure, such as charging stations.

With a gas or diesel vehicle, drivers have complete confidence that they will find gas stations, so they are less focused on their efficiency declining in cold weather, he said. “If the electric vehicle charging infrastructure didn't exist, it could be even more worrying.”