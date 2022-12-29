Southwest says it plans to restore a normal flight schedule on Friday

Southwest Airlines, which has been caught in the middle of an annoying tangle of misplaced employees and technical problems since last week’s winter storm, said it plans to return to normal operations on Friday with “minimum disruptions.”

“We know even our deepest apologies – to our customers, our employees and everyone affected by this disruption – just go so far,” The company said in a statement.

more than 2,300 Southwest flights were canceled Thursday, or about 58 percent of flights that were scheduled for the day. The company’s collapse stranded thousands of travelers, stunned employees and put company executives on the defensive. It could also cause long-term damage to Southwest’s reputation.

As of Thursday afternoon, the airline had canceled just 39 flights scheduled for Friday, unlike previous days when thousands of flights were canceled a day ahead of schedule, according to FlightAware, Flight tracking service.