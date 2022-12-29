December 29, 2022

Twitter outage: Elon Musk says ‘works for me’ as users report issues with website | Twitter

December 29, 2022

Twitter users reported a massive global outage with many unable to access the website and its features for hours.

to me downdetector.comwhich tracks site traffic The site became unavailable shortly before midnight GMT (11am Thurs EST, 7pm Wed EST), Outages are most commonly reported on the website rather than the app .

Within an hour, the site logged more than 10,000 user reports of problems accessing Twitter.

Internet Watcher based in London Netblocks “Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and its features including notifications,” he said.

“The incident has nothing to do with a nationwide internet outage or liquidation.”

Many users were still able to use the platform, while others were met with an error message that read “Something went wrong, but don’t worry – it’s not your fault”.

A user in Ireland reported “Difficulties logging into Twitter tonight… I’m supposed to be sleeping but now I’m watching the news about Twitter’s global meltdown”.

Elon Musk, Who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.He responded to users who reported the issues by tweeting “Works for me”.

Hours later, Musk tweeted that “big changes have been made to the backend server architecture” and that “Twitter should feel faster.”

Concerns about longer and more regular outages grew when, by some estimates, Twitter cut as much as half of its workforce with little notice during Musk’s tenure.

About 50 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 employees have been fired In the first week of mask. In its second week, approx Four out of five of the company’s 5,500 contractors have been released.

the Mass layoffs Reportedly messed up teams covering human rights, machine learning ethics, organization, communications, and accessibility.

In July, before the job losses, Twitter has suffered one of the longest outages for yearswith the social network unavailable to web and mobile users for about an hour.

Earlier this month, Musk confirmed that he would Step down as CEO Once a suitable replacement was found, citing the company’s finances as the reason for delaying his promised departure.

