Stock futures rose slightly as Wall Street weighed on tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and the prospect of higher Fed rates.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, January 18, 2022.

Stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening as investors continued to monitor the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia and the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Futures related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 increased 0.05%.

The moves come on the heels of a difficult week for stocks that have been pressured by a Hot Inflation Report and fears of Russian attack on Ukraine. The Dow and S&P 500 indices are down 1% and 1.8%, respectively, for the week. The high-tech Nasdaq Composite is down more than 2%.

On Friday, the Dow was down 503.53 points, or 1.43%. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.8%. The declines came as the White House warned that war in Ukraine could start “any day now” and urged Americans there to leave “immediately”. Oil prices jumped on Friday, along with traditional safe havens like Treasurys.

“The real fear is that China is supporting Russia and that the relationship between China and the United States continues to deteriorate,” said Robert Cantwell, chief investment officer at Upholdings. “How it changes the relations of the United States with other great economic powers – this is really scary and will affect economic outcomes.”

Phone call over the weekend between the US President Joe Biden The Russian President Russian President Vladimir PutinBiden tried to dissuade Putin from attacking Ukraine, Failed to make a breakthrough.

Some airlines also have Flights to Ukraine suspended or rerouted amid brewing crisiswhile the Pentagon ordered The departure of US forces in Ukraine.