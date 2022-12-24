December 24, 2022

We Energies is asking customers to lower thermostats after a pipeline failure

Milwaukee — We Energies is asking customers to lower the thermostat “immediately” after a natural gas supplier suffered a “significant equipment failure.”

The utility company is asking people to lower their thermostats to a range of 60 to 62 degrees.

“The affected pipeline is one of several sources that We Energies uses to receive natural gas,” We Energies explained in a press release. “On a typical day, such an issue would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extremely cold conditions across much of the United States, We Energies cannot obtain additional natural gas from other pipeline suppliers.”

Customers are also urged to reduce their use of natural gas by avoiding other natural gas appliances such as stoves, dryers, or ovens.

Customers are encouraged to take the following steps, provided we provide them verbatim by We Energies:

Adjust the thermostat between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when the thermostat’s temperature is lowered.

Close curtains at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open the blinds during the day to let the sun’s heat in.

Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas stoves.

Use of natural gas in small quantities. Preparing food in slow cookers or microwaves.

Taking these steps, We Energies says, “will allow customers to stay safe and warm and help avoid a major natural gas outage.”

The tool says the shortfall is expected to last at least throughout Friday, and they will reassess on Saturday.

“We truly value our customers and thank them for your understanding and patience as we work to manage these challenging circumstances and keep all of our customers safe and warm,” the press release reads.

