FedEx and UPS are warning of possible delivery delays as a winter storm sweeps across the country

fedex And the UPS Customers warn that severe winter weather conditions around many service centers may cause delivery delays.

“FedEx Express experienced significant disruptions in the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that was moving across the United States,” the company said in an alert.

FedEx sent out a service alert on Friday and asked customers to check regularly for updates such as winter storm It rolls across the northern part of the United States

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the United States with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24,” the company said. “FedEx is committed to providing you with the best possible service.”

FedEx, along with its competitor UPS, emphasizes the safety of its employees.

In the service alert, UPS said: “Significant weather events in several regions of the United States affect UPS’ air and ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois. As a result, some courier and delivery services in these areas will be affected. “.

“Fulfilling our commitments safely is UPS’s highest priority,” UPS spokesperson Jim Meyer told FOX Business. “Our drivers are trained to make deliveries safely, and if we are unable to deliver safely to an area, we will resume service as soon as conditions permit.”

Meyer added that UPS has a team of full-time meteorologists who monitor the weather and help create contingency plans as winter storms develop.

UPS also asked customers to verify this Service alerts For the latest information on service delays.

The US Postal Service says it plans for various weather issues throughout the year including efforts to make sure employees have the tools and training needed to do their jobs safely.

USPS makes Service alerts Available to consumers, small businesses, and business mailers about postal utility service disruptions due to disasters or weather-related events and other natural disasters.

Spokesperson Kim From told FOX Business that the USPS National Preparedness function provides daily weather forecasts and situation information for field command, which is used along with information from federal, state, and local governments, as well as from suppliers and operators, to make operational decisions.

Among the expected conditions from Thursday to Saturday are heavy snow, ice and strong winds in different parts of the country, extending from the plains and the Midwest to the eastern coast.

Moreover, forecasters expect severe cold during weekend.

Severe weather also affects airlines as unsafe conditions lead to thousands of delays and cancellations.

More than 3,463 flights in, in or out of the United States had been delayed as of 11:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. The data showed that more than 3,800 flights were cancelled.

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights in, out, and across the United States were delayed and nearly 2,539 flights cancelled.

FOX Business’ Daniela Genovese contributed to this report.