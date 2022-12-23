Asia markets are falling as Japan’s core inflation rate is at its highest level in more than 40 years

Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Corporation . is in talks with suppliers to build the first European chip plant in Dresden, Germany, financial times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will reportedly send senior executives to Germany to discuss levels of government support and the local supply chain. The report said the factory aims to focus on 22nm and 29nm chip technologies.

Shares of the Taiwan-listed company traded down 2.8% in Asian trade on Friday.

– Jihe Lee