Stocks drop sharply, Caixin PMI data in China

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region are trading mostly lower on Thursday as investors digest the results of a special survey on factory activity in China.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It briefly fell more than 2% and was last down 1.67%, while Australian dollar It weakened to $0.6803.

Japan Nikkei 225 Topix is ​​down 1.75%, and Topix is ​​down 1.39%. Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It was down 1.52% and Hang Seng Tech was down 1.15%.

The Cosby In South Korea, it fell 1.83% and the KOSDAQ index lost 1.49%.

in mainland China, Shanghai boat It was up 0.24% after opening lower, while Shenzhen Component It also rose 0.171%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.63%.

China’s Caixin/Market Manufacturing PMI for August released on Thursday showed that the sector is sliding into contraction this month.

This follows official manufacturing PMI data released on Wednesday Show that factory activity has shrunk Amid a recent spike in Covid infections, the nation is facing its worst heatwave in decades.