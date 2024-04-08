Mike Turner says Russian propaganda has spread through parts of the Republican Party





CNN

—



This was stated by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Sunday Russian The propaganda has “certainly” leaked into Congress, saying some fellow Republicans have repeated false claims on the Senate floor.

“It's absolutely true that we're seeing, right from Russia, attempts to hide communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we're hearing being uttered on the House floor,” the Ohio Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper. “State of the Union”.

Turner's comments come after House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul told Puck News last week that Russian propaganda had “hit a significant portion” of the GOP base.

“There are members of Congress today who continue to incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is about NATO, which of course it is not,” Turner, who has been an outspoken advocate for passing additional aid to beleaguered Ukraine, said on Sunday.

“As much as this propaganda takes hold, it makes it difficult for us to view this battle as a battle of authoritarianism versus democracy,” he added.

The Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill that included aid to Ukraine and Israel in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose future as party leader remains uncertain after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moved to oust him from the presidency, rejected it. To submit the package to a vote immediately.

Turner said Sunday that he did not believe Johnson was in “any danger” of being ousted by a “chaos caucus,” referring to members “who are looking for attention for themselves and trying to stop all important business in Congress.”