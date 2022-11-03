Milky Way stars photobomb Spiral galaxy in stunning Hubble image

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the view of a beautiful spiral galaxy, decorated with the sparkles of two nearby stars.

NGC 5495 is located 300 million light-years away a land, behind the gem-like orbs to the upper left of the galactic center, and others to the right. These are the stars inside Milky WayEarth’s galaxy, such as NGC 5495, is spiral galaxy.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA) – which has written a description of the galaxy’s “magnificent sweeping spiral arms” In a new NGC 5495 image (Opens in a new tab) Posted on September 26 – 60% of galaxies are spiral galaxies (Opens in a new tab). This means that most stars in the universe are inside a galaxy like ours, or like the ones we see in the new Hubble image.

Related: The Hubble Telescope is spying on a cosmic “spider web” that contains clues to dark secrets

ESA officials write that NGC 5495 is a sievert galaxy (Opens in a new tab). These are galaxies that have activity in their core. The most extreme version of active galactic nucleus (Opens in a new tab) (AGN), called a quasar, is the brightest object in the known universe. This kind of glowing galaxy core is powered by a giant black holewhich astronomers believe lies at the center of most if not all galaxies in the universe.

When these gravity pits gather a lot of material around from the outside, the material warms up and begins to glow. Galaxy NGC 5495 is not in the class of quasars, but it is still considered a flopped active galactic nucleus.

The Hubble Space Telescope image of spiral galaxy NGC 5495 in the constellation Hydra. (Image source: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Greene. Acknowledgments: R. Colombari)

The Galaxy NGC 5495 is also great because it is conveniently oriented, allowing its primary and spiral arms to be clearly seen. Although spiral galaxy NGC 5495 is not very visible from this perspective, it is likely surrounded by a halo that lies above and below the galaxy’s disk. For reference, the corona is the hazy glow that surrounds the band of the Milky Way galaxy that appears in the night sky.

Astronomers believe spiral galaxies eventually evolve (Opens in a new tab) inside elliptical galaxies objects with older stars and less gas.