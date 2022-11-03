November 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Spiral galaxy NGC 5495 in the constellation Hydra.

Milky Way stars photobomb Spiral galaxy in stunning Hubble image

Cheryl Riley November 3, 2022 2 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the view of a beautiful spiral galaxy, decorated with the sparkles of two nearby stars.

NGC 5495 is located 300 million light-years away a land, behind the gem-like orbs to the upper left of the galactic center, and others to the right. These are the stars inside Milky WayEarth’s galaxy, such as NGC 5495, is spiral galaxy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Close encounter with a mysterious moon

November 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

NASA prepares to say “goodbye” to the Insight spacecraft that made history on Mars

November 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Discover strange species of bees using a dog-like snout

November 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

November 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Milky Way stars photobomb Spiral galaxy in stunning Hubble image

November 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Homer sets World Championship Bryce Harper’s tone for Phillies against the Astros

November 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

HARVESTELLA Quietus Dungeon Details, Lunamancer Function, Cooking Connections, and Conellu Dolls

November 3, 2022 Len Houle