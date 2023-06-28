Young Warriors guard Musa Moody was just as stunned as the rest of the NBA world when Golden State was traded Jordan Paul to the Washington Wizards to Chris Paul.

“I was shocked,” Moody told Jason Dumas of Crohn’s. “I was sitting in the car and my mom’s friend called, that’s the first way I’d heard it. But yeah, it was crazy.”

Moody and Paul have progressed together during the two years they have played alongside each other, forming a strong bond on and off the field. It was hard for Moody to hear that Paul would be moving across the country to Washington, D.C., but as the 21-year-old enters his third year, he’s starting to understand the business side of the league.

Plus, he has every confidence that the 24-year-old goalkeeper will thrive in whatever situation he’s thrown at.

“It’s hard,” he said. “Knowing what a good person he is. I have no doubt in my mind that wherever he goes, he’s going to be good, he’s going to be successful. So that kind of softens that a little bit.”

star warriors Steph Curry had a similar reaction Like Moody, but with more league experience, the move did not come as a surprise to the four-time champ.

Still, Curry called losing Paul “difficult,” but knows Paul, 38, can help the Warriors win now.

“You hate losing GB,” Curry recently told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I know it’s not official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it happens. But that’s the hard part of the job, seeing a guy come on his own.” [and then get traded]. It’s a great opportunity for him. All you have to do is get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond.”

After absorbing the news of the loss of his best friend, Moody’s focus turned to who his new teammate would be: a player he grew up watching and happy to call his teammate.

“I’m excited to see it,” Modi said. “I’ve been watching Chris Paul for a long time, so the things that he does on the field are concrete, passing, shooting, shooting, but then also just learning and being around another Hall of Famer.”

Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson said he’s excited to work the offseason and get back to championship image.

“It’s been an amazing week,” Atkinson told Dumas. “Obviously we are hungry, we are hungry to get back to championship level.

“We got to the last eight last year, but it’s not good enough, not in this organisation. So we’re excited about what we did last week and excited for next season. Ready to rock.”

