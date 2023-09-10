September 11, 2023

MOXIE, an oxygen generator on Mars, and the Perseverance Rover produced oxygen

September 10, 2023

A two-year trial to see if NASA The possibility of producing oxygen on Mars ended up producing enough breathable air on the red planet to help a small dog survive, scientists said this week.

The device used to produce oxygen, known as MOXIE (Mars Oxygen Resource In Situ Utilization).) Part of the Mars Perseverance Rover. MOXIE was created to find out if Martian air could produce oxygen, and the machine conducted tests and experiments for two years to explore the answer.

The device was made by innovators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to help study future human exploration. According to a NASA press release, the device actually produced 122 grams of oxygen, the equivalent of 10 hours of breathable air for a small dog. Moxy produced 12 grams of oxygen per hour with 98% purity, which exceeded NASA’s original expectations.

