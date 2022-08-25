August 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Myanmar military junta arrests former British ambassador Vicky Bowman

Myanmar military junta arrests former British ambassador Vicky Bowman

Frank Tomlinson August 25, 2022 2 min read

Vicki Boman was detained with her husband, Myanmar national Htin Lin, on Wednesday night, according to local media and a person in Yangon with knowledge of the situation.

Myanmar’s military government has not announced the arrests. However, local news outlets The Irrawaddy, Myanmar Now and international news agency Reuters each reported that Bauman could be charged under the country’s immigration law.

The Irrawaddy newspaper reported that Bauman and Hein Lin are being held at Insein Prison in Yangon.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Thursday the British government was “concerned” about the arrest of a “British woman” in Myanmar.

“We are in contact with local authorities and provide consular assistance,” the spokesman said.

Bowman served as Britain’s top diplomat in Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, and has since remained in the country as founder of the nongovernmental organization Myanmar Center for Responsible Business.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom announced a new round of sanctions targeting companies linked to Myanmar’s military junta, which took power in a… bloody coup In February 2021.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department said on Thursday measures were being taken to “target the military’s access to arms and revenue”.

Among the companies on the sanctions list are Star Sapphire Group of Companies, Gateways International Group of Companies and Sky One Construction.

The UK government has highlighted that the sanctions were imposed exactly five years after a series of brutal attacks by the Myanmar military on Rohingya communities living in the country’s Rakhine state.

The Muslim-majority Rohingya community in the Buddhist-majority state of Myanmar has suffered decades of persecution.

See also  Sri Lanka protesters defy curfew, police fire tear gas at students

The UK government has also announced its intention to intervene in a legal case that will determine whether Myanmar violated its obligations under the United Nations Genocide Convention in relation to military actions against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.

“Our decision to intervene in the Gambia v Myanmar case and another round of sanctions sends a strong signal of our continued support to seek accountability for the atrocities committed in 2017 as well as restrict the junta’s access to funding and arms supply,” said UK Minister for Asia Amanda Milling.

Melling reiterated the UK’s condemnation of the “horrific campaign of ethnic cleansing waged by the Myanmar armed forces” five years after the campaign was launched.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Russian missile strike kills at least 22 on Independence Day

August 25, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Facebook and Twitter kill Ukraine influence campaign

August 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Video of a luxury yacht sinking off the coast of Italy

August 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

5 min read

Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveals Warner Bros. Discovery Eliminates Diversity and Flirts with ‘Central America’

August 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

There is a ‘lost city’ in the depths of the ocean, a place unlike any other: ScienceAlert

August 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Reports: Lakers trade veteran goalkeeper Patrick Beverly

August 25, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

NVIDIA CEO Confirms ‘Exciting New Next Generation’ GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Are Incoming, Unveiled In Late September

August 25, 2022 Len Houle