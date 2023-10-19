October 19, 2023

Mysterious signals from ‘planet hell’ 40 light-years from Earth can finally be resolved by the James Webb Space Telescope

Cheryl Riley October 19, 2023 3 min read

The first super-Earths ever discovered have been emitting strange signals for nearly two decades, and scientists may have finally discovered why.

A new study suggests that volcanoes on this hellish world periodically open up and release hot gas that forms an atmosphere, which then burns up and leaves the planet bald again. Testing this theory will involve training the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on the strange exoplanet.

