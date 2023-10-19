October 20, 2023

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this weekend as Earth passes through the dust of Halley’s Comet

Cheryl Riley October 20, 2023 3 min read

The Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend

The Orionids meteor shower reaches its peak on October 21. Those in the Northern Hemisphere can see between 20 and 25 meteors per hour. All you need to see the show are clear skies and low light pollution.

Skywatching season has begun with the arrival of fall temperatures, and clear skies are perfect for viewing the Orioind Meteor Shower.

It originated from Comet IP/Halley, also known as Halley’s Comet Orionid meteor shower It peaks across the Northern Hemisphere in October each year.

While Halley’s Comet only becomes visible to Earth every 76 years, Earth passes through the comet’s dust every year between September and November, providing a stunning view of the elusive comet. The Orionid meteor shower is named after the point in the sky where the meteors appear to come from — the constellation Orion — which serves as a guide to help skygazers identify the type of meteor shower they are seeing. But it is not the source of meteors.

Facts about the Orionid meteor shower. (Fox Weather)

This meteor shower is considered one of the best meteor showers of the year, as Orionids are famous for their speed, which reaches 41 miles per second, and their brightness, according to NASA. This year, peak activity occurs on October 21, providing the best opportunity to see meteors in action.

What does an orionid meteorite look like?

The Orionids’ tremendous speed makes them unique, traveling at about 148,000 miles per hour within Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

Halley’s Comet dust evaporates as the planet passes through the suspended debris, sometimes creating colorful streaks of light. These can appear as glowing “trains” that follow a meteorite, and can last for several seconds to several minutes, according to the space agency.

The Orionid meteor shower is also known for producing fireballs or light explosions. Check out some examples of colorful fireballs and orionids from past years below:

Orionid meteors shower over the Songhua River in Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province, China, October 22, 2020.
(Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Orionid meteors appear every year as Earth moves through a region of space filled with debris from Halley’s Comet.
(NASA/JPL)

This was moments before the fireball collided with the Earth’s atmosphere, shattering into pieces during an orionid meteor shower.
(Brenda Tate and Tim Doucette via Storyful)

An airplane and satellite pass by as a man gazes at the stars at Brimham Rocks in Yorkshire as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak.
(Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Orionids should be visible across the northern and southern hemispheres after midnight, starting in late September and can be spotted until late November.

What will the viewing conditions be like this year for the Jabariyat Summit?

Under ideal conditions with a dark sky and a new moon, about 23 meteors per hour can be observed. As for the forecast, cloudy skies could hinder seeing the meteor.

Cloud cover forecast for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower on October 21. (Fox Weather)

This year, clouds will be a nuisance for many across the United States on the night of peak activity, including Texas, the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. Weather models show that clouds cover between 50 and 100% of these areas on Saturday night, which is not ideal for observing fast-moving meteors.

Stay tuned for these astronomical events in 2023

Areas in Southern California, the Southwest, the Southern Plains, the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast have a better sky viewing outlook with few clouds expected.

At the start of the peak meteor shower on October 20, the nearly 40% full moon shouldn’t provide much light and steal the spotlight from the Orionids. However, you don’t have to wait for the bathing activity to come outside and look up. A few days before the peak on October 18 and 19, a crescent moon patch will provide better conditions for spotting some meteors.

Orionids remain active through November, but will be harder to spot at the end of October, as the full Hunter Moon will occur on October 28.

